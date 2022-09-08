Political thoughts I see the something called “Project Nexus” is planning to install solar panels over the aqueducts. All 4000 miles of them according to CBS. They are doing three sections to test the theory in the Turlock Irrigation District. Cost $20 million. Done 2023. I don’t think it has been thought through. Infrastructure for the power structure will probably cost more than their fast train to nowhere. I see the great Uniter is fighting for our “democracy” too bad we live in a “Republic”. He needs to go back to his Indoctrination school. Someone said the other day that Obiden is doing what he does best so that means all he is doing is lying. He is on record of telling lies his whole political life. From his college record to his family. College’s should be held accountable for the so called “education” that leads to astronomical debt with no way to repay that loan because the “education” wasn’t usable for a worthwhile job. If you can’t find a job with that “education” maybe you shouldn’t have to pay for it. So last week governor nonsense banned gas and diesel vehicle sales in 2035. Today the state said don’t charge your electric vehicle because it will overload the grid? Last night the great lier and divider in chief gave a speech so important that CNN and MSNBC were the only ones carrying it must have had a hugh audience. Even the major networks didn’t want to touch it. CBS Even showed a Law and Order rerun. PricewaterhouseCooper survey found half of American companies are planning to slash jobs. “This represents a significant hiring shift, and is largely a reaction to mounting labor costs, skyrocketing inflation, fears of recession, and rising interest rates. All brought to you by the Obiden administration. Steve Brewer Rosamond Somebody save us Led by Mitch McConnell and numerous billionaire donors, the Republican Party has slowly and methodically played the long game in U.S. politics. Appointing a glut of right-wing reactionary judges handpicked by the far-right Federalist Society to local, state and Federal posts has resulted in a decidedly skewed legislative direction on issues like voting rights, women’s right to choose how their own bodies are regarded, and the intrusion of fundamentalist Christian doctrine into policy. Voices once viewed as so extreme to be considered ludicrous are now serving in Congress. For instance, Colorado representative, Lauren Boebert recently declared, “The church is supposed to direct the government, the government is not supposed to direct the church. I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk.” Besides revealing her abject ignorance of our Nation’s freedom of religion tenets, she reveals her desire to impose her religious beliefs on all of us. This flies in the face of the Founders’ intent. While I defend her right to believe as she wishes, I do not want those beliefs turned into legislation and shoved down my throat. Add to that Boebert’s maniacal musing that if Jesus had possessed enough AR-15’s he could have prevented the government from killing him. Huh? Wasn’t Christ’s unjust crucifiction the basis of the whole savior pact between God and man? Is this doltish woman reading a different Bible? Can she read at all? Frighteningly, Donald Trump is proud to have this woman as a loyal supporter. God save us! Jarold Wright Santa Rosa
