Everything is a lie
Some of you people really enjoy yourselves slamming Trump, but I bet you sure miss lower taxes, lower gas prices and lower food costs.
I hope you are enjoying yourself with all the higher costs of everything like putting food on the table or filling your gas tank or paying higher interest on you mortgages.
When are you going to realize what is happening to our United States? Other countries are laughing at us because we have a useless idiot for a president. Don’t you know you are being controlled by the government? Raising gas prices so you will buy an electric car so China gets richer and so do the Bidens.
We are already being told to not use electricity to charge vehicle or run AC or dishwasher. How do you think we are going to be able to handle all that electricity when our grids are not able to right now.
Our children are being taught all about sex from kindergarten to HS and how to change from being a girl to a boy without parents consent.
Our commander in chief in the white house is constantly lying to us about everything including vaccines and booster shots. Everything he accuses the republicans of doing that is exactly what he and his administration is doing. Biden is the biggest liar we have ever had as a president.
Everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie and I hope you can comprehend that statement? When are you going to wake up? The media is being paid by the liberals as they only want you to know how to be corrupt, just like Biden. They constantly cover up for him and his son who is committing treason. They never tell you the truth, only what they want you to believe.
Katherine Losee
Lancaster
Not exactly a raise
On September 11, 2022, the A.V. Press article, “District, Teachers Spar over Pay Hikes” reported that, “Over the past decade, the (Palmdale School) District has provided 18.5% on schedule salary increases to PETA”.
It was not mentioned that over half of those increases were to pay for additional work to deliver the district’s “Palmdale Promise”.
In 2015-2016, PETA negotiated a 7.8% increase when we added 24 minutes to each school day. This provided for an entire class period to be added at the middle school level, which allows our students who need support classes to also enjoy an exploratory or elective class.
In the elementary schools, our students receive an additional 24 minutes of reading instruction and practice each day. That same year, PETA agreed to add two working days to our calendar for an additional 2% increase.
This 9.8% increase was not a raise, but compensation for extra work. To be clear, while PETA did receive increases to our salary, it was not primarily to retain quality teachers, or to show appreciation, but to justify the incredible amount of additional work that is required of us.
Please help support the teachers, nurses, counselors, and psychologists of Palmdale School District in our efforts to bargain for a fair raise. Join us for the Board meeting at 4:30, on October 4.
Leeana Taylor
Palmdale
Making up for COVID?
AV Fair. The crowd was pretty small on opening night for the Fair. I wonder if it was because concert tickets are not included with a General admission this year?
I wanted to see “Train” but the least expensive ticket I could find was $60 plus tax. Bob FM and Camacho ran out of free ones.
I ended up not going to the concert, but did enjoy the collections and art exhibits. I assume the Fair is trying to make up for lost revenue due Covid closures in 2020 and 2021.
They just lost my ticket and concession money for 2023.
Brian Siciliano
Lancaster
Maximizing space
We live in an area that is very expansive. Why are we squashing 111 homes into 27 acres? why not require a quarter of an acre minimum lot size?
preferably any new development that’s not Center City should be a half an acre. We have plenty of space. Parking is such a problem now in any development. There are probably 4 to 6 cars parked around every house and it looks terrible and is excessively crowded.
People need a four car garage two for their cars, two for their stuff. If you live on a half an acre you can build what you need.
All the junk cars could be housed in the garage and follow the rule of not being visible from the street. Let’s maximize the space that we have here in the Antelope Valley.
Rachel Roach
Tehachapi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.