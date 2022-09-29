Bamboozled
There is no real water shortage in our valley. It appears that we have been bamboozled on this subject for decades.
We have been told to cut back our water usage by x percent, or be fined. If there was a real water shortage, “They” (whoever “They” are) would have long-ago instituted a total ban on the installation of new water meter connections.
To date, “They” have never mentioned the potential of a water meter moratorium in the valley. According to the AV Press, there are 1,200 single family homes under construction, with 6,000 more in planning. There are 550 multi-family units under construction, with 600 more in planning.
This does not include all the hundreds (or thousands) of new hotel rooms in the area. This is just in Lancaster, and the city is pushing for even more development.
Palmdale is likely on a similar building trajectory. A question could rise... Where is all this “new water” to support growth coming from? Could it be that this “new water” is at the expense of the ubiquitous dead lawns, and trees due to reduced water usage?
I am not against growth, but I do not like being lied to about a declared water shortage, especially where the coerced water cutbacks appear to help to fuel growth.
It should be self-evident that until there is a long term ban on the installation of new water meter connections, there is no real water shortage.
Steve Pritchard
Lancaster
Underfunded
Last month, Judy Watson wrote about the IRS: “87 thousand new IRS agents to be hired to catch the 22 million millenaries [sic] that cheat on their taxes. These are the ultra-rich that can hire expensive lawyers and attorneys. It won’t be them, it’s going to be you, that are audited, the middle class, the ones that barely make ends meet…”
Watson states the IRS job description for a special agent is: “... to carry a firearm” and “willing to use deadly force’ during possible ‘dangerous assignments ... What does that tell you? Hitler and his Brown shirts?” The IRS hiring may consist of “... auditors, customer service and IT workers…” “What The New $80 Billion For The IRS Really Means ...,” vox.com, Aug 2022.
I wanted to become a Special Agent but changed my mind.
An African American undercover police officer, armed with a gun, was killed by a white police officer because he was chasing a white suspect.
I have been applying for Internal Revenue Agent who work “... on complex audits of corporations ...”. There are only approximately 2,100 special agents. “IRS Special Agent Job Ad Misrepresented Online, apnews.com, Aug 2022
For years, the Republican Party has used fear to prevent change. As an accountant, I can’t remember a time in which I have seen the IRS fully funded. The IRS went from 94,000 (2010) to 78,000 (2021) employees Fewer IRS agents meant the rich (making more than $400,00 year) and the corporations avoid paying their share in taxes every year.. Some of their computers date back to the 1960’s.
Corporations and the rich cheat the US of $1 trillion.
The funding will reduce the tax gap (difference between what is collected and what is owed) which is approximately $600 billion. Revenue will increase by approximately $200 billion over the next decade.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Space Force
Instead of the pie-in-the-sky, star wars, sci-fi “Space Force,” why not something more practical like a national Fire-Fighting Force?
’Course if the Space Force could knock out those pesky Jewish space lasers it might be worth it.
Ken Pyle
Mojave
Beyond insane
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history. I just returned from a vacation in Cabo San Lucas. A few days before my return, I received an email from my carrier stating that I must provide contact tracing information which included name, email and cell phone.
What bothered me was it went on to say “Failure to provide this information and you will be prohibited from entering the United States”. I’m double vaccinated, double boosted, born in the US, served in Vietnam, I have a SENTRI card (international pre check) which included background check and passport.
The government has all the information they need, but still threaten your legal return without compliance, but if you enter the country illegally you don’t have to provide any documentation and in return you get a free cellphone to call your friends and relatives to come to Del Rio Texas and get free transportation to anywhere you want in the United States, courtesy of the US taxpayers.
This is beyond insane.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
