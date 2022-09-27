Crocodiles, not alligators
What’s this? Alligators? In the RG? Invaders? To protect us from what? (AVP letters 9-22-22)
Have the Nazi storm troopers reappeared? The Japanese kamikazis flying again? A horde of double-parking purse-snatchers, maybe? Or are they just unfortunate disadvantaged people from a backward regime seeing brighter lights across the water.
We can do better than that. But in any case, FYI, alligators are dopey and lethargic; what you need are sharp-nosed crocodiles.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Ignore the narrative
Do liberals feel - and act on - empathy more than conservatives, as Vincent White suggested in Letters From Readers?
They both experience it differently: I realize liberals can perhaps feel more empathy towards others who are very different from them, like gay or trans folks. Dick Cheney, for instance, was famous for expanding his views and compassion for gays only after experiencing his daughter as gay.
So while liberals may appear anti-police by creating more rehabilitation programs and less jail time for addicts, conservatives perform more of their charity through their churches and synogogues, particularly with food drives.
As neighbors, I’ve found conservatives will go the extra mile, busting their hump when you need them. We just gotta ignore the “us vs. them” narrative that’s infected our republic and see everyone as our family, even the unpleasant ones.
Lord knows, we’ve all got someone in our family that needs more love, and so do some people out there who’ve frequently had such trauma you wouldn’t believe.
Like them, I’m your brother from a different mother, if you’ll allow it. Then we can look out for each other, however that looks.
Scott Ware
Tehachapi
Phase out fossil fuel
Here we are in the worst drought in 1200 years, according to scientists, punctuated by damaging intermittent flooding.
Our reservoirs are drying up, our groundwater is being depleted, and the soil is so dry water runs off instead of being absorbed. All this is from what scientists have been telling us for decades: burning fossil fuels releases gases that form a kind of blanket around the earth that keeps most of the sun’s heat from being reflected back into the atmosphere.
They act like a global greenhouse – and they’re messing with our weather systems.
So what can we do to fix that? Choose renewable energy (solar, wind, geothermal) and phase out fossil fuels as quickly as possible. In the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, we’ve been dealt a lemon in the form of extreme heat, so let’s choose to make lemonade.
We can reduce our electricity bills, prevent blackouts, reduce air pollution, and help reverse the damage to our weather systems by going “all in” on solar.
Lancaster is leading the way, but Palmdale and Santa Clarita could be climate leaders, too, by facilitating widespread rooftop solar. City Councils, how about making it quicker, easier, and cheaper to get rooftop solar? Believe it or not, there’s an APP for that.
Check out the free-to-cities SolarAPP+, already used by 18 other cities in California. Solving our climate crisis means cities, as well as the state and feds, must act now.
Cher Gilmore
Newhall
That’s not it
A recent submission (9/21/22) from a regular contributor has made me wonder how long this terrible affliction can go on?
I would have thought after our current president has been in office for 21 months the plague known as Trump Derangement Syndrome would have subsided, but it continues to affect many in the Antelope Valley and beyond.
The contributor took I’m sure many long hours to write this clever little song to be sung to “Somethin’s Happenin’ Here”. For what it’s worth, Buffalo Springfield did not record a song with that title.
I’m assuming the TDS could have been the cause of this error. My suggestion to all suffering from TDS is try to write a different kind of song, something more positive and unifying to all Americans regardless of political affiliation.
Possibly a song about the current president and something good that he has brought to the country. Maybe something related to inflation or a few verses about border security or his Border Czar. Songs about college loan handouts are always popular. Lots of ideas to choose from.
For What It’s Worth, if we are going to sing along with Marty we need the correct song name.
Bill Kephart
Rosamond
