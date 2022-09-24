Stay in your lane
If you can’t do well at home, call out someone else with problems.
Our own Governor Nuisance wants the DOJ to investigate Governor’s Desantis and Abbott because of their assisting Illegal migrants to resettle in other cities.
I didn’t see any request for DOJ investigation into Biden Airlines that flies migrants all over the country on government “No Name Airlines” in the middle of the night, nor Chicago Mayor for sending migrants to other cities without telling them.
When the state has major crime issues, low education ratings, power black and brown outs, thousands of homeless people living on the streets, and he is pressing for investigation of others. What a con job by Nancy’s Nephew, to throw spit balls at others from his own dirty back yard.
Gene Sannes
Lancaster
Above it all
We have been tackling immigration reform, homelessness, substandard medical care, a deplorable public education system, how money taints any sense of political ethics, and sanctioned corruption at the highest levels of government for decades..... and all we get are bandages, deception as to who’s hands are in the money pot, and meaningless rhetoric from those who are often in bed (campaign donations) from our corporate oppressors like Big Pharma.
These issues will never be resolved because those who pull our nations strings live above it all.
Diana Beard~Williams
Lancaster
Today in history
One of my favorite features in the Valley Press is “Today in History.” You can learn a lot by reading about these past events. Let’s take a look at some of them.
On August 15, 2017, President Donald Trump, who had faced harsh criticism for blaming the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia on “many sides,” told reporters that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the confrontation. The KKK, fascists, Proud Boys, and White Supremacists are mighty fine people.
On August 20, 2021, President Joe Biden pledged to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan. After 20 years Biden did what Bush, Obama, and Trump failed to do.
On August 24, 2022, Presidential adviser Jared Kushner met with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to try to jump-start peace talks. Gee, how did that fiasco turn out?
On August 28, 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his, “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
I wonder if Trump’s “Lock Her Up” speech will be remembered 50 years from now?
On September 10, 1962, the US Supreme Court ordered the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a Black student.
It will be a cold day in hell when this Supreme Court supports equal rights.
On September 13, 2021, President Joe Biden surveyed wildfire damage during visits to Idaho and California, and argued that extreme weather events around the country showed the need to upgrade aging infrastructure.
Trump fought wildfires by suggesting we get a rake and use it to rake up all the fallen leaves.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Dodging debates
Why are the Democrats afraid to debate this year. We all know why, they have no agenda so they all are dodging debates, because they know they will get killed.
So they will keep playing the race card as strong as they can. They have nothing else.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Couldn’t help it
With the upcoming changes to the A.V.P. a daily morning ritual of mine will end. Here’s why:
Several years ago I retrieved an item I stored, wrapped in the newspaper. Two numbers at the top of that classified section, dated 3/17/19 caught my eye. I checked that days paper, dated 6/16/19, same numbers, same location.
Each days since until today 9/20/22, I have observed these same numbers published. The two numbers, 36,876 and 50,019, are reported to represent “daily readers” and “Sunday readership” and have remained exactly the same for (at minimum) over 3 years and 3 months or 1,189 consecutive days.
My ritual evolved into checking these numbers first. As time passed, I became both more amused and more insulted. It was amusing to think that the A.V.P. was silly enough to think I would once again believe that these numbers stayed exactly the same.
I was insulted that the A.V.P. felt I was thoughtless enough and gullible enough to once again believe that these numbers stayed exactly the same.
I toyed with the idea of not writing this letter until Tuesday, 10/4/22. It’s fascinating to consider this question: One this date would the A.V.P., as the history of my ritual seems to indicate, have laid claim to “Sunday readers 50,019” for an edition they did not publish? Now that I have spilled the beans, we will never know. The shame of this all is that I cannot answer this now hypothetical question with certainty and an empathetic “no, of course they wouldn’t have.”
John Phillip Benes
Littlerock
