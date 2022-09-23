Here’s to 92
With due respect to Mr. Frank Sinatra:
Now that I’m ninety two
It was a very good year.
It was a very good year
For Covid-19 and staying alive
We were like bees in a hive
All my old friends are few
Now that I’m ninety two
Jim Brock
Palmdale
‘Double broke’
Have you ever noticed, “Bar’s” seem to have a lot of killings around 2am? I personally would put a limit to “Midnight” being the latest Bar’s should be open. Only makes sense seeing most of the patrons are really soused by then and have no common sense to go home and sleep it off.
Kudo’s to Texas and Florida for sending the Democrats a message (Flying Illegals to New York and Martha’s Vinyard) in recent months. States are tired of catering (Our Tax Dollars) to those who are not legal citizens.
Just to mention, Todays Antelope Valley Press “Business Article” reads “How the strong US Dollar can affect everyone”. I thought we were in an inflation. Does that mean our dollar is strong?
Today The American Dollar is worth .28 cents compared to the Dollar of 1980! Yet President Baidan and the Democrats keep earmarking Billions and Trillions for “Pet Projects”. I am sure glad the Republicans are the majority in the Senate, or we’d be ‘double broke’.
John Elkins
Lancaster
Lacking empathy
Empathy is “the ability to understand and share the feelings of another.” Newsweek (Sept 2022) had an article showing that liberals “…want and experience empathy and willingly assist others in need more than conservatives.”
However, there is always an exception. My father was diagnosed with cancer. He died 25 Jan 2016, a month before my parents’ 60th wedding anniversary.
I had never seen my mother cry like that before. I had to tell her about the surprise party that my father was planning.
On 3 Jan 2021, Jeff Cushanick wrote a loving letter about my parents. I still have that letter by my computer. I wish he knew how much that meant to my mother. Before Ms. Runner died, a letter was sent to my mother offering condolences and recognition to my father serving honorably in the USAF for 22 years.
Mr. Cushanick and Ms. Runner are Republicans, but they set that aside to offer empathy. That is what I see lacking in the letters that I read from conservatives. The fact that some of them say that they are Christians is in opposite of how they write. The homeless, the drug-addicted, the poor, or victims of racism are never mentioned other than blaming them. I could be wrong, but my Bible indicates Christians are to show compassion.
Mr. Cushanick wrote that he is moving primarily due to changes he has witnessed since living at Quartz Hill for the past 30 years. If Jeff really looked closer, there are changes everywhere: some for the good, some for the bad. I remember a former reader bragging about moving to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but I researched a lot of problems there. Thank you Jeff for the letter and I wish you and your family the best.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Thanks for listening
Harry and Meghan got snubbed from attending the gala for international leaders post Queen’s funeral.
It was only for “working members” of the royal family.
Now they have a new reason to cry on Oprah’s shoulder when they get back to their multi-million dollar mansion.
The body language between Harry and Meghan and William and Kate when they were greeting mourners — priceless.
Please tell us of our fraudulent constitution again, Harry. Then go to the island of misfit Princes.
Markel’s children’s program template got scrubbed off Netflix. Nobody cared. At least she got her millions up front.
Human trafficking, to Martha’s Vineyard. Those poor migrants were sent to the hell hole of Martha’s Vineyard, on a plane.
The residents called in the National Guard to “take care of them” within 24 hours. They are gone.
One even likened the migrants to having someone else’s garbage dumped on his lawn.
So much for sanctuary.
At least the Obama’s grass won’t be soiled.
Did you do the right thing and actually pay off your college loan? Suckers.
James Taylor sang a song about heroin addiction and suicide while the stock market plunged 1200 points in one day.
Sounds like a party to me!
My favorite quote of the last month: “It’s not like people are just walking over the border, Peter. That’s not how it happens.”
That’s even better than the previous parrot who said, “Everyone coming over the border is thoroughly vetted.” “They aren’t planning on staying here very long.”
At least I lowered my water use by 30% as instructed, and my lawn in only about 1/4 fried.
The heat broke and that rain was a Godsend.
Thank you for listening and have a nice day.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
