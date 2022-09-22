Climate studies
This letter is in response to Mr. Kirkpatrick, who wrote to AV Press L2E on 14 Sept that in lieu of UN IPCC, “we should conduct our own climate studies independently.”
The United Nations’ IPCC is multi-government sponsored, politically motivated, and is predisposed to believing that climate change is a problem in need of a UN solution.
As we see in the US, central government never gets smaller, only larger, engorging itself on redistributed funds from capitalist sources (i.e.taxes).
That we can change the climate is a ruse by false prophets, that controlling man-caused CO2 would make a difference is folly; we cannot change the near-term weather, so why do they insist we can change long-term climate effects? Because it pays big-time in funding and attention by a gullible population.
Fortunately, there are groups doing their own studies, one of which is the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), an international group of scientists and scholars who came together in 2003 to understand the causes and consequences of climate change. NIPCC has published several reports in the succeeding years. NIPCC is not dependent on government funding for its operation.
“Although the IPCC claims to be unbiased and to have based its assessment on the best available science, we have found this to not be the case. In many instances conclusions have been seriously exaggerated, relevant facts have been distorted, and key scientific studies have been ignored.”
“NIPCC’s conclusion, drawn from its extensive review of the scientific evidence, is that the greenhouse gas-induced global climate signal is so small as to be embedded within the background variability of the natural climate system and is
not dangerous.”
Note the Executive Summary on page one before study of the thousand pages.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Divide and conquer
The text below is in answer to multiple derogatory and distasteful articles published in the AV Press Sunday, September 11, 2022 issue about our President’s efforts to maintain and preserve our USA democracy, published in the Opinion section.
One is “Will Americans heed Biden’s plea to defend democracy?” authored by Mr. Steve Chapman. Just by the very nature of the article title, it implies that many U.S. Citizens are not in favor of maintaining our democracy. Yes, our U.S. democracy is not perfect. However, without it, we would be living in a totalitarian state, similar to Russia or China.
People that have not internationally traveled, may not have been exposed to totalitarian state living, or had the opportunity to talk to people that have lived in a totalitarian environment. Take it from me, you do not want to live in that environment. For more than 200 years people that have lived in a totalitarian state have risked their lives to come to our democracy.
I believe, that via Mr. Trump’s deals with Mr. Putin, he is our democracies greatest enemy. Mr. Trump’s campaign strategist smartly organized most USA splinter groups within the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) slogan.
In addition, major factions of this MAGA movement are beginning to preach armed conflict Civil War. These are all divide and conquer tactics that have been use in civilizations since time began.
It is my personal comprehension that all American citizens would rush to Mr. Biden’s aid to maintain our American democracy. However, mis-information and distrust has been allowed to fester in our USA society, thus a divided America.
Mr. President Lincoln said during our disastrous Civil War during the 1860’s, “a house divided upon itself cannot long endure.” Well, let us maintain togetherness and maintain our precious democracy.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Where are the alligators?
I hear on the news, today, that 450,000 illegals have waded across the Rio Grande at Eagle Pass, Texas so far this year.
I would renew my call for the implementation of seeding the river with alligators as a deterrent to future alien invaders of our country. You readers may recall I suggested this as a low cost, easily installed border guard method a few months ago. Acting on this could have deterred at least 150,000 crossers from from the date of my last letter.
The chickens will soon come home to roost with the US taxpayer shouldering the housing, feeding, education and medical costs. Plus many will find the illegals undercutting their wages by working for less pay.
Contact any Congressman, Senator or Government bureaucrats to press for action to secure the river crossing.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.