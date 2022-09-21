The ship is in danger
Like so many other Americans I have lately been disheartened by the direction taken by our country.
Nearly every day we find ourselves aboard a ship where the rudder is broken, a storm has shredded the sails, and the captain hasn’t a clue as to what he’s doing. The ship, American, is floundering and is in danger of sinking.
I dislike being called a racist just because I’m white, and now on Sept. 1 I’ve been labeled a fascist by our president. Labeling me a fascist has berated a sincere distrust and level of contempt for our commander in chief.
But when one labels with a pointed finger he should remember that three fingers are pointing back to that person. We are all Americans, created in all colors. We should still believe in justice for all, equal opportunity, and fair play. We teach our children to share, to be kind, to work hard, and to take responsibility for results.
We thank God for a country where we are free to speak, worship, assemble, and work hard to accomplish our dreams with our sweat and perseverance.
Our country deserves better than what it’s receiving right now. Because, despite it’s imperfections, America is the brightest light, the best hope, the grandest experiment, and the most breathtaking example of freedom the world has ever seen.
But every generation before us has seen freedom threatened. And now it’s our turn. The enemy is insidious, and it thrives among us, encroaching on our freedoms.
I don’t know why anyone would not want to make American great again. But Joe Bidon identified MAGA as the greatest threat to democracy. The enemy seems to expose more of itself every day.
God bless America.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
What’s that sound?
To be sung to “Somethin’s Happenin’ Here”
The Justice Department’s “in gear”
And it’s putting Trump in fear
Because of Secret documents they found
Trump just might be prison bound
Stop, hey what’s that sound?
The “Mar-a-Largo Liar” is fallin’ down
They have enough evidence
To surround him with a barbed wire fence
He told MAGA guys all around
To attack the Capitol to bring US down
Stop, hey what’s that sound?
The “Mar-a-Largo Liar” is fallin’ down
Trump stole Secret documents
His lies about them made no sense
They searched his home and he was “nailed”
They found enough evidence to have him jailed
Stop, hey what’s that sound?
The “Mar-a-Largo Liar” is fallin’ down
Forty-eight Secret folders there
Are missing all their documents, beware
‘Cause Trump may have photo’d them and then
Sent them to Putin his Russian friend
Stop, hey what’s that sound?
The “Mar-a-Largo Liar” is fallin’ down
Trump’s backers will be “bummed”
If he doesn’t get “asylummed”
And has to spend time in jail
If Putin won’t protect his tail
Stop, hey what’s that sound?
The “Mar-a-Largo Liar” is fallin’ down
Trump thinks his backers are fools
Who let him break all the rules
They’re about to prove they’re not
By ending his “traitorous plot”
Stop, hey what’s that sound?
The “Mar-a-Largo Liar” is fallin’ down
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Taking back the power
Jim Gardner said Francis Scott Key was a good person who “had a history, but what [he] did, [he] did for the right reasons.”
Key opposed chattel slavery yet chose to own slaves to profit from them, which made him a horrible person.
Gardner: “As our country grew and matured, there were many mistakes. Many involved Indians and blacks.”
Chattel slavery and the genocide of indigenous peoples were not mistakes. They were intentional and critical regarding the perpetuation of settler colonialism and the “jumpstarting” of American capitalism.
Moreover, chattel slavery’s institutional legacy lives on in the prison system and the general second-class status of black people. And, since the US government sterilized an estimated 50% of indigenous women as late as the 1970s, for example, so, too, does the genocide of native peoples continue.
Gardner: “I’ll quote Morgan Freeman, ‘If we’d all stop talking about it (racism) all the time, it will go away.’”
That ignorant statement only shows how out-of-touch the quarter-of-a-billionaire Morgan Freeman is. Racism — systemic racism won’t go away if we stop talking about it any more than cancer, and climate change will disappear if we stop talking about them. Institutionalized racism has real material roots that ascend to the beginning of class-divided capitalist society, which is inherently dependent upon a divided, defused, and powerless working class. But the Right would rather we not know that, which is why it clings to fools like Freeman.
Gardner: “I cringe when I hear blacks using the N-word in their conversations with other blacks.”
Oh please. I have no idea what it’s like to be black. But many black people use the n-word to disarm it — to render it powerless. Taking it back takes away the power the word would otherwise have among white racists.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.