James Taylor and cake
The other day, while perusing the opinion page, one story piqued my interest. It read: All Republicans believe in Trumps big lie that the election was rigged.
No doubt, Adam Schiff, would agree. But here’s the thing. We’re not just, Democrats or Republicans. We are Americans. So, just for kicks, let’s try and see the election through bi-partisan eyes.
First, the vote count. Forget about it. Unless you’re the pillow guy, the vote count is a red herring. However, Hunters laptop and Mark Zuckerberg, are a horse of a different color.
Case in point. Big brother killed the laptop story in the cradle. Only to resurrect it after the election. If that isn’t election tampering. Lunch is on me.
Next, we have, the guy who was always picked last for team sports, Mark Zuckerberg. According to the daily mail and the New York Post. MR. Z made gerrymandering obsolete, by shelling out, 419.5 million to swing the vote in Bidens favor.
Then there’s the original election scandal. The Russian hoax.
According to John Durham, Hillary’s Russian Hoax was based on Bogus information. But I understand. It’s easier to demonize your opponent than talk about the economy.
So, let’s talk about demonizing. Recently, DR. Ben Carson said: Having a difference of opinion is not a threat to society. What is a threat is denigrating people who have a difference of opinion. Bravo, Doc. Now, let’s all have a piece of cake, and listen to James Taylor.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Not good
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history.
Tuesday 9-13-22 Biden celebrated the Inflation Reduction bill and how well the economy was doing when inflation dropped from 8.5% to 8.3%, still high Joe.
Biden also stated he has reduced the deficit by 1.5 trillion this year. But wait a minute, that same day the stock market had the 7th largest decline, so why.
Inflation dropped because of a 20% drop in gas, but that has stabilized and actually increased slightly and still almost $2.00 higher that when Biden took office.
Core inflation which is everything except food and energy rose from 5.9% to 6.3%, not good Joe.
Bidens Inflation reduction act is front loaded hiring 87,00 new workers and spending billions on climate projects with no new money for years, in other words more debt now in hopes of less later.
Everyone agrees if you lower the deficit, you reduce inflation and Biden is claiming a 1.5 trillion reduction, but wait a minute Joe Bidens own budget office is asking for a 1.84 trillion increase to the national debt this year, not good Joe.
Every economist has said Bidens student loan forgiveness will go against the national debt, so everyone who pays taxes will share the load.
Biden projects the cost at $300 billion, but the CBO says could be over 500 billion.
Why the difference the education secretary says the 500 billion is only if everyone takes advantage, duh who wouldn’t.
When Biden was asked why he was celebrating when the stock market sank, his response everyone knows the stock market has nothing to do with the economy really! Reuters, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Yahoo finance, CNBC, CNN Business all tied the stock decline to economic issues. Not Good Joe
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
