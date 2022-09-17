Stop mental suffering
Palmdale City should make a pitch for an IRS Call Center and place it in the vacant Sears building at the AV Mall until a permanent office building can be built.
No one likes IRS Agents, but it is a necessary evil. There is actually a real need for our Country for some of these IRS jobs because you can never get a hold of one on them on the phone to help you.
These IRS Agents Jobs are Law, the $80 Billion for it is there for the taking, so let’s benefit before some other savvy city sees this opportunity by pitching to them first, so why not Palmdale City? These are $60,000 a year jobs with benefit’s, stable jobs for our AV economy also.
We have 70,000 Commuters that we can give them and our Vets the first to hire. We need a Commuter Study Report done so we can show the “negative impact” commuting has on the mental state of commuter of driving 3-5 hours a day, the environment, smog, freeway congestion, waste of resources, family time, latchkey kids, the community and government system.
Commuting is not Green or Smart policy. There is a better way to for them to live then in a car, lets help them AV Leadership. Will get Supervisor Barger along with LA County Board of Supervisors power to influence D.C. and ask GoBiz Office to give incentives from CA State to locate it here.
We can also place Call Center Jobs for CA DMV, EDD, and other customer service jobs. Will get the High School District and AVC to teach workers and get grants for it.
Let’s start chipping away at these 70,000 mental suffering commuting jobs and seize opportunity to lift our Valley and Local Families to a better Life.
Jason Zink
Palmdale
UFOs and ‘Star Trek’
When I say that TV’s Star Trek got it right again, I’m talking about the original – the one with Mr. Spock, Lieutenant Uhura, Scotty the engineer (“Oh me Bairns!”) the cheeky Mr. Chekhov and — Oops — what about old Captain Kirk, you ask? Well, you know, he was part of a package deal and . . . well . . .
Anyway to return, in the episode I am alluding to — where they “Got it Right” — the Enterprise crew had to heft some impossibly heavy object and Mr. Spock advised using their “antigravs” to do it.
“Antigrav” – gravity – that surly old codger that holds our galaxy together. So — is antigravity possible? Well — apparently — Yes!
I just finished an autobio by a past denizen of Nevada’s mysterious Area 51 where he saw a type of Antigrav disturbingly demonstrated — unimpressive looking, about the size of a kitchen trash can — along with a number of parked UFO type vehicles supposedly filched from their interstellar owners.
You know, those trespassers from the other side of the universe or, possibly, time itself – at least according to guys smarter than I am.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
A dead skunk
Something doesn’t add up, California’s population is shrinking by the millions while alternative energy sources are growing in leaps and bounds yet we are suffering more electrical outages than ever before? The wind generators west of Mojave alone looks to compete with Hoover dam? Where does all this alternative energy go? The environmentalists must know something I don’t because they want to shut down Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant with pumped storage at Helms Creek.
Somehow, we are paying nearly twice as much for less electricity? Sorta smells like a dead skunk in the middle of the road, in technicolor.
What does add up is, Southern California Edison + Public Utilities Commission + Nasty Pelosi’s nephew-givernor Newsom running the Golden State, makes it clear where the gold is going.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
