True or false?
Everyone likes to take a true and false quiz. Your first answer is usually your correct one. This quiz is for politics.
1. Donald Trump stated that the reason he wanted all those documents to take to Mar-a-Lago was because he was going to write a book and wanted to refer to those highly classified documents. He promised not to use the documents for nefarious reasons.
2. Republicans supported Joe Biden’s plan to cancel $10,000 of student loans to middle class and poor young people. They argued that 80% of Trump’s tax cut benefitted the very wealthy and screwed the middle class. So, as Mitch McConnell said, fair is fair.
3. Republicans said that no one can blame Joe Biden for the increase in gas prices, and Biden’s efforts to bring them down should be another success story for Biden.
4. Several months ago Republicans told everyone they would win all those special elections. Well, it turns out the Democrats won big and it looks like they will hold onto the Senate and have a 50% chance of continuing to lead the House. Mitch McConnell and other Republicans aren’t worried, and they don’t need to spend multimillions of dollars to support GOP candidates.
5. Clarence Thomas and his other very conservative Supreme Court members have come to realize they really screwed up when they wiped out the fifty year old Roe v. Wade. They now understand that most women want to control their own bodies. The court wants the people to like them.
The answer to all of these questions is false.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
The logical answer
Attn: J. D. Hayworth / United States Justice Foundation
You ask me to sign your petition to keep the Electoral College. I cannot sign because I believe the Electoral College, winner take all system is Unconstitutional and should be eliminated.
I believe the popular vote of the people, the electorate should determine the winner.
The Electoral College accepts the winner take all method of voting. That system eliminates all votes that are not with the majority.
Winner take all means if all the votes of all 50 states were counted separately the results could be much different. Therefor the winner take all method is unconstitutional.
It’s not reasonable that the USTF should continue to support the Electoral College System. Honest and fair elections, one person one vote. Elections we can trust and rely on to convey the will of the electorate.
Voter integrity, the popular vote should be the primary factor in determining election results (Winners or losers) based on logic. There must be a better method, more reliable to verify every vote is legal, within our election laws as they exist today.
Voter registration is the logical answer. The very most important issue must be free and fair elections. The solution is voter registration I.D. Cards with a photo and bar code number for quick and easy verification to assure the legality of every vote cast and counted. To qualify for a voter Registration Card you must be a U.S. Citizen of legal age.
Richard Baltzley
Palmdale
Border issues
Vice President Harris is attacking the Supreme Court as an activist court. Maybe if she knew or performed her own job her opinions may hold value.
She is the border czar, recently she said the border is secure, mind you not from a visit to the Rio Grande Valley but from her perch in Washington DC. Even Ray Charles can see the southern border is not secure.
The Mayors of NYC, Washington DC, and Chicago complain that the Governor of Texas is unfairly bussing migrants to their cities. The Mayor of DC is declaring an emergency because of the influx of migrants.
If she wants to complain just march up the street and complain to the President, manages the border (or in Biden’s case does not manage the border). But then again, he also thinks the border is secure even though he has not been there as President. Suck it up Mayors, you have it great compared to the small Texas and Arizona border towns.
There should be no plea deals if a gun is used in a crime.
Political math – claim you reduced the deficit by $300B and then spend $500B on student loan forgiveness from the deficit reduction and still claim you reduced the deficit by $300B. That only makes sense to Biden and his minions.
AOC says being a woman is keeping her from being elected President. Ah no, brain power and common sense are holding you back but not holding women back. The election of the Biden administration is proof that almost anyone can win the presidency.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
