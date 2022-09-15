Forevermore
To be sung to “Wait a Minute Mr. Postman”
Hey, hey wait a minute ex-POTUS
Wait, wait a minute Mr. ex-POTUS
Mr. ex-POTUS look and see
Where any Secret Files might be
Are they hidden at Mar-a-Lago?
Stop lying because we know
You took them on your last day
As president of the USA
And you hid them at Mar-a-Lago
And lied and told US “no”
You denied it for almost a year
Then brought 15 boxes full here
Then you lied and said that was “all”
Engaging in a 6 month “stall”
Then we went the “Search Warrant” route
And got 20 more boxes out
Then you lied they were yours that day
When they belonged to the USA
Then you lied and tried and tried
To say they were classified
Then you lied and lied some more
And said you took work home to store
Then you lied, you “took them for safekeeping”
And you probably lied while you were sleeping
48 Secret Files lack documents
Did you give those “docs” to Russian agents?
Then you tried to lie some more
When the FBI came to
your door
Then you named those FBI guys
Now they get death threats “MAGAwize”
I know “justice” will prevail someday
And hopefully lock you away
Behind a prison’s cold steel door
To end your treachery forevermore.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Vile rantings
There actually is something to marketing evil.
Joe Biden’s shockingly dark speech on Sept 1, “soul of the nation”, calling for the hatred of millions of God-fearing patriotic Americans, was delivered with red lights, Marine guards, mirroring the vile rantings of histories famous dictators.
Please answer how, in the freest and greatest nation in history, came so rapidly under the control of serial lying, power-mad, deranged sociopaths, with democrat leadership that has utter contempt for this nation, our history, our Constitution, that is working to bury our Judeo-Christian culture and its people?
Is this mad-man actually calling for a civil war with his threats?
Biden’s democrat party is concocting and carrying out staggeringly destructive polices on this nation that impoverish her people just as Joseph Stalin accomplished; attacking the energy sector, and decimating America’s economy with deliberate intent.
They complain about illegal aliens being dumped in their sanctuary cities while telling us that our southern boarder is secure. Joe Biden reversed those policies of President Trump that actually secured our boarders, and now they say that the problem they created was begun under President Trump.
They, and their minions, demonize the least racist, most successful multiethnic nation in world history as somehow irredeemably racist, supported in education and the media.
They promote child sexual abuse and mutilation; encouraging young people to identify as transgender, forcing on children drugs and psychology, and then having healthy body parts surgically amputated. Do they actually follow “the science” or their Stalinist agenda?
Why do I see their daily branding of normal law-abiding, hard-working, Bible-believing Americans as “domestic terrorists”, and “fascists” and arresting essentially innocent people while refusing to prosecute actual thugs, violent terrorists, thieves and other criminals?
Is it to “remake” America with their Marxist reset?
America, defend yourself, Biden and democrats won’t!
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
The future of newspapers
The definition of a crisis is “…a time of intense difficulty, trouble, or danger.” The AV Press editorial announced changes to the newspaper ranging from a five-day-a-week production schedule to eliminating carriers that deliver the newspaper.
Because of this change, some subscribers cancelled the newspaper. However, I don’t believe that the editorial conveyed enough how this situation is a crisis.
The Pew Research Center in its State Of The News Report, wrote that back in 1990, weekly newspaper circulation was 63.2 million (62.6 million on Sundays). In 2020 weekly newspaper circulation was 24.3 million (25.8 million on Sundays). In 2005, ad revenue was $49.4 billion. In 2019, it was only $12.45 billion. Since 2004, 1,800 newspapers have been shut down which causes “news deserts” (“communities in which the inhabitants have no local newspaper…”) In 2006, there were 74,410 employees in the newspaper industry. In 2020, employees in the newspaper industry dwindled to 30,820 workers. “Newspapers Have Been Struggling And Then Came The Pandemic,” Forbes, Aug 2021
“Publishers from coast to coast at weeklies as well as dailies – are reducing the days of the week they print, filling the gaps with e-editions and around-the-clock online access. The once-routine, seven-day-a-week print run is disappearing, with 42 of the largest 100 newspapers now delivering a print edition six or few times a week.” The future of newspapers: “I believe the future for newspapers is in creating a dynamic synergy between print and captivating digital platforms to acquire a larger market of readers and advertisers …the rising cost of newsprint, labor, and transportation is the No. 1 reason publishers cite for reducing print production.” The Future Of The Daily Newspaper,” https://localnewsinititive, July 2022.
Obviously, the AV Press needs our support to keep this newspaper alive. Quitting the subscription is not helping.
Vincent White
Lancaster
