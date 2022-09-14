Branch

Too young to understand

My hat is off to John Manning. You said “for over 70 years the heavy hand of death with famine in the Ukraine in the 1930s, the gulags of enforced imprisonment and enslavement, suppression of any who dared to disagree, police state government and the totalitarianism of the Communist mentality led to the collapse of the system.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.