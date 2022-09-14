My hat is off to John Manning. You said “for over 70 years the heavy hand of death with famine in the Ukraine in the 1930s, the gulags of enforced imprisonment and enslavement, suppression of any who dared to disagree, police state government and the totalitarianism of the Communist mentality led to the collapse of the system.”
That is true. I think people like Guy Marsh are too young to understand communism like me and you understand it. And they insult people like me who fought in Vietnam and other places against Communism. Thank you John.
The sun is now more active than NASA predicted.
It could be in its strongest cycle since records began. The earth warms and cools primarily due to the suns cycles.
The Co2 plants take in Co2 for growth and emit oxygen. Co2 is a rather weak green house gas. It has little effect on the earth’s temperature.
We will destroy our economy if we follow the United Nations. IPCC dictates we should conduct our own studies independently.
I just read your editorial in the Focus section of the Sunday, 9/11/22 edition of the AVP.
I have been a subscriber to the AV Press for over 50 years and have no plans to unsubscribe, unless the subscription price becomes unaffordable. I don’t see a problem with combining 4 papers into two. A business does what it has to do to survive.
My concern is in the use of USPS to deliver the papers. I assume you have coordinated this with the postal service, but those little delivery “golf carts” barely look big enough to haul the existing mail, much less hundreds (?) of newspapers.
Also, will the home delivery price go up substantially to cover the mailing cost? If so, by how much?
Log In
