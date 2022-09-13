What’s next?
In the old days, if you wanted to buy a vote, it was a pint of whiskey on or before the election.
Now, if you are president, you can forgive $10,000 or 20,000 of a student’s loan, just remember who helped you on election day. Just another transparent move from the “transparent” administration.
Who will end up paying for this? We the tax paying citizens, including those who payed off their student loans.
For those who payed off there loan, that would make them be paying twice What will be next, if the students with reduced loans still can’t make the payments?.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
No such example
Richard Skidmore reproduced my quote from Francis Key’s National Anthem, “No refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.”
However, Skidmore inaccurately stated that I used it “out of context, and ascrib[ed] it to [black] slaves.”
I used it within the context of the bitterness Key developed after being defeated in battle by escaped chattel slaves during the War of 1812. That’s not out of context.
It was a defeat that Key (himself) ascribed to former black slaves by writing, “No refuge could save the hireling and slave.”
Skidmore: “The beginning is, ‘And where is that band who so vauntingly swore That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion, A home and a country should leave us no more?’ Key described the British invaders’ intent.”
That’s true. And Key described then-former black chattel slaves in the subsequent line.
Skidmore: “[Marsh] also writes ‘...Key was a soldier and a chattel enslaver who stated that black people were ‘a distinct and inferior race of people.’ Was his source Wikipedia? No, this quote comes from ‘The Globalist,’ a Communist propaganda rag.”
I’ve never read The Globalist. Instead, one of my sources was the virtually controversy-free Smithsonian Magazine. (“Where’s the Debate on Francis Scott Key’s Slave-Holding...” https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/wheres-debate-francis-scott...
Skidmore: “Displaying his animosities and ignorance of history and economics, does your writer have the intent to deceive and mislead using disguised Marxist harangues?” Disguised?
It’s capitalist culture that deceives and misleads. For example, as any internet search will reveal, many sources for the National Anthem’s lyrics omit its third stanza. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqxJ_iuBPCs
That said, I wonder if Richard Skidmore would care to give an example of my “ignorance of ... economics.” So here’s a not-so-bold prediction: Skidmore won’t respond because no such example exists.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Coffee and the paper
The text below is in response to the AV Press Sunday, September 4, 2022 notice that each Monday will omit a printing.
The Sunday printing will be issued as a Weekend edition. Online service will remain daily. Tuesday through Saturday will be normal printings.
This is a shock to an avid AV Press reader. However, understood as a cost reduction measure. I will miss not having my AV Press with my morning coffee on Monday mornings.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Still trying to persuade
The 2020 election was stolen by omission assisted by illegal manipulation by legislators in some swing states.
I don’t have space to list all. AG Barr (whom I have always allowed was a closet Liberal), didn’t investigate the real reason Trump lost. The real reason was the omission by Barr to investigate the illegalities of the legislators in the swing states.
Number one reasons Trump lost was the FBI and Barr by refusing to disclose the Hunter laptop, which they had possion of for 2 years prior to 2020 election.
They are still trying to influence the 2022 election by not disclosing it still. Polls show that 16 percent of Biden voters would not have voted for Biden had they knew about the laptop before election.
This is a replay of the attempt to defeat Trump in 2016.
The old adage, if at first you don’t succeed try again. This will be the 3rd election the FBI has tried to determine the winner.
So far it’s 1 to 1, rubber game coming. If the Mark’s er Democrats win in November then America will become a total Markist government, and the China resolution will come true.
They have always declared they take over America with ever firing a shot.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
