Student debt
Student Loan Forgiveness. #1, Compromised Joe Biden issued an executive order to forgive up to $20,000.00 college student loan transfer.
Forgiveness means it goes away. Transfer means taking American Tax-payer $ from frugal, honest, hard-working Americans to pay off a loan that some idiot liberal signed for, who can afford to pay back, but they have learned to cry racist or White Supremecists, Or Homophobe, or Islamaphobe. Sorry if I mis-spelled those labels, because they are not in my usual thoughts.
Perfect example of this description is democrat darling, Occasio-Cortez. So she owes $50,000.00 to learn how to barmaid. I’m hearing she drives a Tesla. Don’t Matter. Congress members receive $175,000.00 annually.
William Mcgowan
Lancaster
Actions and consequences
As usual, Steve Chapman’s Sept 4th commentary was so far left he was across the international dateline.
And it is obvious that he still hasn’t found any counseling for his TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). His column was only 18 paragraphs long and it took him until the 12th paragraph to mention Trump. But he did mention Trump in 6 paragraphs.
Correcting bad behavior is something that society must do to ensure that the society is protected in the future. A child that does something wrong in school needs to have their behavior corrected. And it needs to be done as soon as possible after the infraction.
I don’t advocate beating a child, not even by a parent. But sometimes the proper application of the palm of the hand on the gluteus maximus is what is required to put the young mind in gear.
I told my daughter when she was young, if she got into trouble, I would be there for her, but I would not stop the response that she was going to get.
Actions have consequences and our children should learn that at an early age. Unfortunately, as a society we are in a rush to protect our children and they end up not suffering the consequences of their actions.
Lastly, Mr. Chapman talks about the supporters of the supposed party of law and order are the group most likely to endorse violent protests.
Evidently, he had his head stuck in the sand during the summer of 2020. It was the Republicans that wanted the government to step up and stop the rioting and looting, it was the Democrats that called them peaceful protests.
And let’s not forget Kamala asking for funds to be sent to the Minnesota Defense Fund for bail money.
Greg Carlson
Rosamond
‘Logic’
Ralph Brax Recently made one of his famous lists, some of which I can in fact agree with but he left a few things out.
Hunter Bidens laptop isn’t real. It was labeled as Russian disinformation by the same guys that said the 2020 election was the most secure ever.
Hillary Clinton actually did turn over her emails and phones when subpoenaed and didn’t smash everything with a hammer.
President Biden won with 80 million votes but can’t fill a high school gymnasium to give a speech.
The Corona virus vaccine really does prevent the transmission of the virus and masks work also.
The raid on Mar Lago was justified based on information the FBI got while spying on President Trump when he was in office.
Adam Schiff is an honest, intelligent member of Congress with a great deal of integrity.
The January 6 protest was an armed insurrection with perhaps dozens if not thousands of innocent people killed.
The January 6 comity is an honest effort to get to the truth.
CO2, one of the most abundant elements on the planet is causing climate change.
Boys can be girls or any of other the 100’s of genders if they want. They can always switch back.
The southern border is secure.
There is no inflation.
We are all so much better off than we were under President Trumps leadership
China is our friend.
MAGA supporters are causing the death of democracy by supporting America first policies.
President Biden is as healthy as a horse and is not mentally impaired in any way.
Isn’t liberal logic fun.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
