Show no ill will
Eleanor Roosevelt once said that no one can make you feel inferior, only you can do that yourself. Kim Rawley said in her letter in the AV Press that Trump was tearing us apart.
The President cannot tear us apart — only we the people can do that. We are being torn apart because people have become intolerant of others beliefs. Many people have become vicious toward people who do not agree with their way of thinking.
Let’s be bigger than that. Let’s do as the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg did. Show no ill will to those whose opinions differ from our own.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Answers, please
Before I vote for measure AV I would like someone to tell me why, after dialing 911, an ambulance, paramedic and an LA County fire truck arrived to carry my wife to the hospital.
I appreciate all the good intentions but am at a loss to understand the need for a fire truck. It seems to me like overkill. No pun intended. How many millions of dollars are spent for all the 911 calls throughout the county, just for the fire truck response? What is the justification? Don’t they trust the ambulance and paramedics?
Paul Dennis
Palmdale
Not funny
The average American’s sketchy knowledge of civics has been frequently documented. Late night comedians have based entire bits on the phenomenon interviewing people off the streets asking simple questions and receiving hysterically incorrect answers. It’s the stuff Jay Leno, David Letterman and others have made sport of for years. Pretty funny stuff. Until it’s not.
The current election crisis, engineered by Donald Trump and his Republican bootlickers, have made the average American’s limited awareness of how our government functions a dire concern. The role of the Electoral College and how each state chooses and manages its electors is a mystery to most. Trump and the Republicans will use this ignorance to their advantage, manipulating Republican-led state legislatures to alter the votes in their state to favor fellow Republicans on the ticket, erroneously claiming rampant fraud with mail-in ballots which tend to lean Democrat.
Lack of interest on the part of the citizenry, combined with the Republicans’ sycophantic allegiance to Donald Trump could open doors for such a travesty to ensue unchecked. Russia’s Putin will be ecstatic as fatal flames of doubt in our elections are stoked with manipulative lie after lie. Trump is working tirelessly to declare November’s referendum as a “hoax” and a “sham,” setting the stage for shenanigans aimed at casting doubt on a Biden victory.
Only a man and a party in mortal fear of defeat would resort to such desperate measures. And considering that an unseated Trump may have to answer under oath in court for myriad misdeeds without the shield of presidential privilege, his desperation is palpable.
Now, more than ever, it is incumbent on each of us to do our homework. An informed electorate is the most powerful tool in maintaining a healthy democracy and ridding it of autocratic actors.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
Credit
Okay, once again I must give credit where it is due — to the VP and Ms Rawley. For making me reconfirm something lurking in my memory, that I thought I was aware of — something Krautische from my language studies. Yes, I am referring to schadenfreude, taking pleasure from watching the misfortune of others. Who says the opinion page is an exercise in futility?
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Amazing
Truly Amazing how “Rex” and his political machine operates. Wouldn’t be nice if some one, person or group were able to expose how Mr. Paris wants to buy influence in Palmdale politics?
Not shy Paris longs to be on both sides of every issue pouring money into politicos most willing to take it. At night he must dream of how he is Mayor of Palmdale and Lancaster and how he will expand it to all matters in California and China.
Before you vote you might want to look at who is not taking his money and give them some new consideration. Just saying.
Tom Mastin
Palmdale
