The facts
Skip Thacker claimed that 99% of Americans possess photo IDs.
Per the ACLU, 90% of adult Americans possess state-issued photo identification, while 10% or some 21 million do not.
Thacker: “We have offered to pick up those who cannot get around, get the ID free of charge, and take to vote.”
But only the gullible believe that typically racist Republicans would do that on behalf of generally Democratic-leaning people of color. Too, and as many Republicans already know, most of those 21 million individuals lack the primary documents, i.e., birth certificates, required to obtain a photo ID.
Moreover, many such people, predominantly poor, reside more than 100 miles from the nearest ID-issuing facility. So only the impressionable believe that a Republican would spend the hundreds of dollars and the inordinate amount of time required to “get the ID.”
A recent Government Accounting Office study revealed that photo ID laws decrease voter participation by 2-3 percentage points, which serves Republican politicians, and rank-and-file Republicans know so.
As for voter fraud, since 2000, there have only been thirty-one (31) tenable assertions of such treachery. After all, virtually no one, not even a customarily unsophisticated Republican, is dumb enough to think that casting a fraudulent and thus felonious vote will influence an election’s outcome.
Finally, toward understanding that voter ID laws are a form of voter suppression, consider that, until it was abolished, a Republican-generated law in North Carolina prohibited the use of state employee and public assistance photo IDs for voter identification purposes. In addition, Texas still accepts gun licenses as voter ID while it rejects student IDs.
These and many other related issues show that voter ID laws are solely intended to suppress non-right-wing voting. But, please, Skip Thacker, go ahead and pull
my other leg, too.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
More on hydrogen
The text below is prompted by a personal witnessing event that occurred in the Santa Cruz County area, beginning Saturday, October 16, 2021 through Sunday, October 24, 2021.
At this event, the 1st Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFC) powered streetcar ran on tracks from Watsonville, CA to Santa Cruz, as well as, from Santa Cruz to Capitola. This is a major event for the USA and California. The TIG/m company designed and manufactured the HFC powered streetcar in Chatsworth, CA. TIG/m has installed many HFC powered streetcars though out the world, however, this is the first in the USA.
This event was preceded by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad HFC powered locomotive that first operated in the USA during the 2009 - 2010 time frame. It was designed and manufactured by BNSF at their Topeka, KS facility. The USA oil company lobbies suppressed its usage due to economic threats.
In the USA, the Sierra Northern Railroad, is developing a HFC powered switching locomotive. Rail yards emit very concentrated volumes of harmful diesel engine hydrocarbon emissions. HFC powered locomotives do not emit harmful byproducts, because HFC’s generate electrical energy via a chemical process. Byproducts are pure water and heat, both are useful.
The Canadian Pacific (CP) railroad is perfecting a HFC powered class 1 freight locomotive. When operational, these HFC powered locomotives will be pulling 100 freight car trains. Operational availability of these HFC powered locomotives is expected within two years.
The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains Association is dedicated to reduction of Global Warming, via removing all harmful polluting diesel locomotives from California’s commuter rail networks, replacing diesel locomotives with clean energy available HFC powered train sets.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Here’s an idea
To prevent further spread of the Coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose)—unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Alvin Blake
Palmdale
Drinking and driving is still bad
Will they ever learn? Excessive consumption of alcohol has ruined lives in Las Vegas, but it could have been anywhere USA.
A star wide receiver for the NFL Raiders drank excessively got into his car, drove at speeds up to 156 MPH and rear ended a RAV4 on a Las Vegas Street. The combination of alcohol consumption and speed killed a 23-year-old woman in a fiery crash.
This accident ruined not only the lives of the two people involved in the crash but the entire family and friends of both parties.
Think about it, consumption of more than one or two alcoholic beverages can easily leave you and others with a lifetime of pain and regret.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
(1) comment
On the letter posted on November 9, Guy Marsh stated that requiring ID cards to vote is racist and voter suppression. However, the vaccine mandate requires proof of vaccination along with ID to prove it’s your vaccination card. How is one evil and the other one praised? Inconsistent line of thinking by the liberals.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.