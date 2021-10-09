No proof
Vance Kirkpatrick’s opinions that were published in Letters on 09/29/21, “Taking jobs, spreading COVID”, were a regurgitation of the same racist drivel that he espoused in the AV Press on January 30, 2021.
Kirkpatrick’s belief that “Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens, on the cheep [sic] will be taking what few jobs that are available and many will be spreading covid” can be easily debunked by a Google search for “Antelope Valley jobs”, where several hundred openings are posted.
Thousands of jobs remain unfilled on the state and national levels. Where is Kirkpatrick’s proof that those “few jobs” will be taken by undocumented immigrants?
Not surprisingly, Mr. Kirkpatrick failed to offer credible evidence that undocumented immigrants spread COVID at a rate greater than the selfish, ignorant US citizens who refuse to get vaccinated.
Mr. Kirkpatrick clearly does not understand that accepting services is not the same as demanding them. He offered no evidence that undocumented immigrants receive more or better services and benefits than US citizens and legal immigrants.
If Kirkpatrick enters “latinos leaving the democratic party” in the Google search box, he will discover that not all will be voting a straight Democratic ticket. Undocumented immigrants do not have the right to vote.
Finally, Mr. Kirkpatrick should have shown due respect to the late Arnold Toynbee by putting the seven words in his quote in their correct order, “Civilizations die from suicide, not by murder.”
Scott Evans
Los Angeles
What’s next?
With the shots, where does it end? First, they tried scaring you, then they tried bribing you, then they tried guilting you, then they tried shaming you, then they tried blaming you, and now they are up to firing you, first responders, health care workers, and teachers included, because they care about you?
What’s next? Internment camps? 70 per cent of the population vaccinated with more people immune through post covid-19 recovery.
Something’s not right and not enough people are speaking up.
Peter Yablonski
Lancaster
Miss Trump yet?
The Government is asking for 3.5 Trillion Dollars for Pork Package Programs. We the Tax Paying People Pay over 3.6 Trillion Dollars a Year in Taxes.
A Government Shutdown is another lie. Out of the Taxes, 40 Billion Dollars goes to the Debt, Next is Social Security and Medicare and Our Veterans, Next is the Military Then after that Government Expenses.
Knock off the “Entitlements” for the Invaders at the Border, We have enough Money.
As for Gas Prices, Look at the commodities section of this Paper, Unleaded Gas has averaged $2.25 for the last couple Years. What is Up with the Price Gouging Hike Rip offs in California.
And what about the Border, This Government can’t Control it and the COVID that comes across with the Illegal Invaders.
I would hate to see the Patriots of this Nation lined up at the Border Escorting the Invaders Back over to there own Country, I feel they wont be as lenient as Our Government Controlled Border Control Agents.
And finally as far as the Elections Go, I can care less about the Party. I vote for the Person I feel Will do the Best Job for the People. The Biden Circus has Failed, Do you and Your Wallets Miss President Trump Yet
Like I Said Last Year, If Hitler was Running as a Democrat, The Die Hard Democrats would Vote for Him Over President Donald Trump.
Dan Dapice
Palmdale
Not quite right
First let me state that I am vaccinated and believe in the vaccines.
At this time, certain state covid mandates restrict citizens who are not vaccinated from going to restaurants, bars, and gyms etc. Federal and state mandates are now causing the termination of employees who are not vaccinated.
This is the same government that is releasing thousands of people who have crossed the border illegally and not been tested for covid into the interior of the United States.
What is wrong with this picture?
Gary Hansen
Rosamond
