The Boutique Pillbox
In these troubling times in which you may feel at risk in your neighborhood, there is a new home defense product on the market. It is very affordable, customizable and meets non-existent city, state and federal codes. I want to bring to your attention the necessary frontline product you may come to love, the Boutique Pillbox.
Among its favored features are: Comfortable seating for those long stretches on guard, a niche for your porta potty, full field of fire portals, optional covered barrier overhead to deflect incoming fire bombs, fully wired for easy Claymore mine installation, expandable plan designs for multi person habitation, exterior finishes to match your home, great do it yourself project filling sandbags, brochures available.
As a young child of the 1950s and having witnessed the pervasive fear of a Russian atomic bomb attack causing homeowners to install backyard bomb shelters, I see similar angst in the population today as evidenced by skyrocketing gun sales and ammunition shortages.
Today it may be easier to personally confront marauding enemies but neighborhoods need to meet to initiate planning for their own mutual defense.
With the election nearing, our potential radical opponents are making existential threats that they will expand their terror tactics to the suburbs if the vote outcome is not to their satisfaction. Their threats should be weighed but not ignored.
Thus the satirical pillbox meme.
Remember to not answer the call, may cost you later.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Trump’s taxes
Recently the New York Times “…obtained tax-return data extending over more than two decades from Mr. Trump…” “The President’s Taxes: Long Concealed Records Show Trump’s Chronic Losses & Years Of Tax Avoidance,” 27 Sep 2020. As an accountant, I have prepared federal/state taxes for over 20 years.
Mr. Trump “…paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made” (pg. 1). Trump has an audit battle with the IRS regarding a $72.9 million tax refund. If he loses, he could owe more than $100 million (pg. 1). Second, he has $300 million in loans coming due in the next four years (pg. 5)
I find troubling the following: 1) general/administrative expenses at Trump’s Bedminster golf club from 2016–2017. (pg. 4) How did expenses increase fivefold in one year? 2) The alternative minimum tax paid by Trump “…prevent wealthy people from using huge deductions... to entirely wipe out their tax liabilities.” (pg. 16).
However, due to Trump signing the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, most wealthy people are exempt from the AMT. Those who have to pay saw their tax rate drop from 39.6% to 28%. That should benefit Trump. “Investors Beware: Alternative Minimum Tax Can Still Hit Some Taxpayers…” 2 Jul 2018, cnbc.com 3) Consultant fees of $26 million between 2010-2018. How can Ivanka Trump be given consulting fees if she was co-owner? (pgs. 22-23). Paying only $750 each in his first two years as president (pg. 1). It is rare for a person to pay the same amount for two years.
Other articles are planned about Trump’s taxes. Reading opinions from accountants and other experts, I agree that there are questionable transactions. but how many Trump supporters would label it as “fake news”?
Vincent White
Lancaster
It’s a conspiracy
Very amusing and coincidental that right before the election AVP is printing liberal letters to the editor from all over the country. I thought we value local writers responses over those. These are all Trump bashing left wing propaganda to try to convince you to vote against him. I recently wrote a letter to the editor about misspellings and poor grammar only observed on conservative letters. The editor wrote me back stating that they are printed exactly as they were written. I have been studying the spelling and grammar for a length of time and find that statement hard to believe. Let’s see if AVP will print this, and I used spellcheck.
Rory Stilson
Lancaster
Editor’s note: Everyone, regardless of their political views, gets to voice their opinion in the Letters from Readers section, as long as the submissions adhere to the letter writing guidelines.
Silly Mitch
Did you ever have one of those days when you just knew things were not going to turn out well? It seems that the GOP has had a whole bunch of those days lately.
A couple of weeks ago Republicans discovered that after the umpteenth time, a Senate led Republican committee announced that it had discovered no evidence that Joe Biden had improperly manipulated American policy toward Ukraine.
In an excellent editorial by the Valley Press, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a Trump lapdog, had to admit his committee found zip and that there were no new “explosive revelations.” Johnson called 10 witnesses to rip apart Biden, but found nothing that our next president had done altered American policy.
It turns out that the Democrats were correct when they said Johnson’s committee was a sham, and it made Moscow Mitch look pretty silly.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
