‘Communist’ solution
Now retired, my wife & I combined have over 80 years of paying into Social Security. Even back in the ‘60s it was reported to be a Ponzi scheme.
Congress has tweaked it from time to time, but it is now on the books to be broke in 2034. But this is before the new calculation no one is talking about. The problem is, when we stop working, we become a drain on the system.
Well, the Chinese developed a solution, just kill off the old (unproductive) people.
The covid deaths for people over 64 are almost 220,000 in just the first 1 ½ year. (Currently retired and disabled workers benefits go to almost 59,227,000 people).
So this looks to be an answer that would make uncle Joe proud (Stalin, not Biden), a typical Communist solution.
Karl Pearcy
Leona Valley
Deadly for me and you
Apolitician we all knew
Seemed shortsighted like “Mr. Magoo”
When the Fair was shutdown
He blamed new rules “Downtown”
‘Cause it seemed like he had no clue
That the Anti-Vaxer’s “crew”
Caused the shutdown too
Due to their phony attacks
Not enough people were “vaxed”
Which could be deadly for me and you.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Got ‘em covered
I can’t believe the Dems have found a hog large enough, to hand out the amount of pork they are planning. Seems they have covered every hand that is out.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Missed the memo
Apparently millions of immigrants “of color” from the Middle East, Asia and Latin America have not gotten the leftist memo that America is a white ruled, fascist, intolerant, systemically racist society unworthy of civilized existence. Seems thousands every day pay dearly and risk their very lives to get here and stay here.
Communism/Marxism and collectivism in general, is the most destructive, addictive and most humanly deadly ideology of our time yet some want it in our nation. It is the epitome of barbarism.
The moral and intellectual bankruptcy of the illiberal radical left today is blind ideology based on fantasy alone. In replacing things like church, family, neighborhoods and individual friendships, all of which are personal, and replacing them with conceptual communities based on race, class, gender, sexual orientation and culture causes people to feel separated from each other impoverishing their lives and causing social mayhem.
By making all values of individuals and societies relative you end up honoring none and are left with anarchy; when you cast a part of society as a guilty party and the remainder as aggrieved victims you unavoidably and inevitably destroy both.
This is where we are headed today and it is not by societal evolution. It is a planned conversion to a “new” America grounded not on individual freedom, limited necessary government and financial discipline, but centered on the dictation of ideology while leadership is in the hands of a very few who will remain unknown. We really do not know who is our national President today as Joe Biden is merely the figurehead.
A quote from Bertrand Russell is appropriate especially for our local letters section: “The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts”.
John Manning
Palmdale
