He’s the bullet
I was watching television yesterday and saw the news regarding Trump giving the “Queens Wave” from a car with the secret service men in tow.
I was appalled to think that he is so brazen and not to care about the secret service men who pledged that in case of danger, they would take a bullet for the president ... truth be known he is the bullet.
Libby Powell
Palmdale
Herd ‘mentality?’
Scientist such as Edward Jenner, Louis Pasteur and William Farr felt if enough people were vaccinated, it would eradicate diseases.
The term “heard immunity” was coined at the turn of the 20th century when veterinarians were dealing living livestock. Vaccinations have worked against many diseases including smallpox, polio and measles. However, with simple math, past experiences with outbreaks and emerging evidence from the ongoing pandemic, this claim heard immunity may be a fantasy with COVID 19.
Virginia Pitzer, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health who specializes in the mathematical modeling of how diseases spread said “If we had reached sufficient herd immunity in New York, you would expect incidents to continue going down, not to be holding steady.”
A fact that Donald Trump does not realize is most of the world, including 90% of the US remain susceptible to infection of CV19. When he touts herd immunity as a means to handle CV19, he is full of it. In a recent town-hall meeting he said the following; “It would go away without the vaccine.” In addition, he said; “You’ll develop like a herd mentality,” “It’s gonna be herd-developed and that’s gonna happen.”
Like many things the president does not know the difference between herd immunity and herd mentality. Maybe the reason is because he does not have a very high mentality himself. After all he went for a joy ride in his secret service driven SUV when was supposed to be resting in bed at Walter Reed.
This was just another publicity stunt for a photo opp to impress his many beloved followers. Trump is so irresponsible to downplay the virus. You have to wonder, when the man states things like this; “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”
George Jung
Antelope Acres
‘True’ numbers
When will the folk who put out the numbers about the virus be honest and stop saying that those with one or more health problems prior to anyone even hearing about the Coronavirus, who sadly, passed away, died strictly of the Coronavirus?
Since most of our dead were over the age of 65, and most had heart, lung, respertory problems and more, diabetes, and many other killer maladies, and the virus only sped up their passing, yet, those folk in number power put coronavirus as the main, even the only cause of death, even on the ones who we used to call natural causes, you know, age, as without problems of health, we all wear out slowly but surely.
So in actuality, this virus has really claimed less than you are told a lot less, according to several studies. Is this a fact? Me? I do not know but if it is, why is this being foisted upon us? To control our going out and coming in? Maybe. Or to win an election? Who knows, not me.
Why, then, did I bring this up? Because we are told that folk, young folk without underlying health problems shake off this virus like its not a big deal. Folk, older folk, with these problems, are at risk. Why? Because any other infection of any kind, caught by a person with health problems will make itself at home and really hamper breathing, etc., and sadly, hasten death, as older fol with health problems cannot fight it off. The shaking off days are past.
It is very true that I have no read the obit of every person who has passed in America these past 8 months and neither have you.
Just tell us the true numbers. Is it really over 200,000?
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Sticking with Mike
One cannot help but feel sorry for Christy Smith, the Democrat candidate for Congress.
It is difficult for her to run on her own record as an “experienced” politician. She voted to cut teacher salaries while giving herself a raise. At one time, according to her website, she “ha(d) taken an active role as the California legislature continue[d] to work on… AB5.”
Considering what a disaster AB5 is, one must wonder why she did not take that active role before she voted in favor of AB5. Instead, she has left it to the voters to fix her handiwork by passing Proposition 22.
It is understandable that she has chosen to run on Congressman Garcia’s record instead and her campaign is a thing of beauty. Looking at the money being given to her, it is easy to see the source of the talent that has gone into her advertisements.
The superb quality and no-expense-spared artistry are Hollywood’s finest. They have taken Garcia’s record — a record of leadership and of generating economic growth — and created the illusion that somehow there must be something suspect about such a record.
Shucks. One of the reasons I voted for Bernie Sanders in 2016 was because he had successfully built up his personal wealth more grandly than Mike Garcia has here in 2020, and Bernie did it on a senator’s salary.
Maybe those super-rich celebrities who subsidize the Democrats know something we don’t. Let’s stick with Mike.
Jorg Largent
Palmdale
