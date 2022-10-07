Other questions
On 29 Sep AV Press published an article about House of Representatives candidate Christy Smith being interviewed by a panel of AV College staff.
Major topics included abortion rights, immigration, and second amendment. I was disappointed that the questioning was not probing but rather candidate-friendly. I would ask:
What have you done to prepare yourself for representing a major military community in your district?
Do you believe Biden who said that white supremacy is the biggest threat to America?
Do you believe the VP who said the southern border is secure?
Do you support sanctuary cities/states?
Do you support tax-payer provided benefits for immigrants here illegally?
Did you support the teacher’s unions in its demands to keep classrooms closed during Covid and mandate vaccination for children who had no vulnerability?
Do you believe parents have no rights in what is taught to their children?
Do you believe that teachers should support minor children’s gender dysphoria in the classroom without parent consent?
Do you support DOJ in its treatment of school children’s parents as domestic terrorists?
Do you support CRT training in schools and government?
Do you believe in reparations for grievance groups?
How do you compare the Jan 6 riot at the capital with the 500+ BLM and Antifa riots in leftist-run cities during the summer of 2020?
Do you support national control of presidential elections?
Do you support packing the SCOTUS?
Do you support addition of DC and Puerto Rico as states?
Do you support hi-tech suppression of free speech (miss-information) by Facebook/Twitter?
What part of the Constitution addresses abortion?
Do you support the Green New Deal (abandonment of fossil fuels)?
Do you believe in jeopardy from man-caused climate change?
Have you reviewed the data available regarding 2020 election fraud?
Do you consider yourself a progressive politician?
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Imagine that
I
t is my opinion that Governor Gavin Newson has lost touch with reality.
The laws that he has signed lately are out of left field and are not the result of voting or input by the people. Sounds a lot like dictatorial rule to me and it is wrong.
He has outlawed gasoline powered cars in about ten years and neither the technology nor the infrastructure is ready for it. It’s now legal to jaywalk regardless of the danger. He has banned gas furnaces and water heaters even though electric ones are far more expensive to operate.
It is now legal for child sex changes without the parents agreement. He is pushing reparations for those who’s ancestors were slaves. He has authorized benefits for illegals just as if they are citizens. And he continues to raise taxes and impose new ones. It is amazing that people keep voting for him. And he also wants to run for president. Can you image that?
In revolutionary times our forefathers were upset about governance and taxation without representation. Isn’t that is just what’s happening here?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
