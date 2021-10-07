It has to be true
Results of the audit of Maricopa Co. Arizona’s presidential election are available. The report details voter fraud in several areas, showing over 57,000 illegal votes, almost 6 times the winning margin of 10,457 votes for Biden.
“None of the various systems related to elections had numbers that would balance and agree with each other. In some cases, these differences were significant.
There appears to be … 27,807 ballots cast from individuals who had moved prior to the election.
Files were missing from the Election Management System (EMS) Server.
Ballot images [for] 284,412 on the EMS were corrupt or missing.
Logs appeared to be intentionally rolled over, and all the data in the database related to the 2020 General Election had been fully cleared [Deleted].
On the ballot side, … duplicated ballots were missing the required serial numbers, originals were duplicated more than once, and the Auditors were never provided Chain-of-Custody documentation for the ballots for the time-period prior to the ballot’s movement into the Auditors’ care.
Maricopa County failed to follow basic cyber security best practices and guidelines from CISA.
Software and patch protocols were not followed.
Credential management was flawed; unique usernames and passwords were not allocated.”
Analysis shows 23,344 mail-in votes counted for people no longer living at the listed address; potentially 10,342 voters with same name and birthday voted in multiple counties; 9,041 more ballots returned from mail-in voters than were sent to that voter. In most cases, an individual was sent one ballot but had 2 ballots returned on different dates; 2,592 more duplicates were counted than original ballots sent for duplication; 2,382 in-person voters had moved out of county; 2,081 voters moved out of state during the 29-day period preceding the election. Numerous other discrepancies yield the balance of fraudulent votes.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Too late
On September22, The front-page story, by Julie Drake, was titled: Tract map approved for housing lots.
In her excellent report she informed readers that; The planning commission, for Lancaster, approved a tentative subdivision map for 39 residential lots on 9.9 acres.
My initial reaction to the story was Ho-Hum. However, after reading an article by Thomas Elias, on page three titled: Expect a rebellion against key housing bills. I realized both articles are California stories that impacted all of us.
And my apathy became concern. In the article, Elias points out that Senate bills 9 and 10 would end single family zoning, in favor of housing density. For example: SB 9 would allow any lot zoned R1, in the state, to split. While, SB 10 would allow up to 10 units on a parcel of land.
Adding insult to injury, Elias revealed that the culprits behind the assault on single family units were land developers and trade unions; who fund, city and county officials.
But that’s not the maddening part. In his conclusion, Elias notes: Once the two bills, are made law, officials, have the authority to override any local opposition.
Now, I’m no genius, but that sounded pretty autocratic to me. I mean, the Governor wouldn’t sell out home owners. Would he? Anyway. To make a long story short. I did a total 180, and said: Dam the egg throwing incident, and the crazy lady in the gorilla mask. Is it to late to vote for that white racist, Larry Elder?
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
President for life
I wish President Trump would have been elected President for life.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
Museum of honor
A National Law Enforcement and Fire Service Museum. Yes, why not a museum to honor; our brave women and men of law enforcement an dour fire service, as well!
After all; they risk their life’s for us. That is 365, 24/7!
This museum would display the following; item’s such as patches, badge, star pins, cloth badges and uniforms. Also displayed; eq used by both safety agencies.
Film’s on safety. A film also showing our brave police and fire men, on the job. That is at work.
I say that they deserve such a museum to honor them! Do you, also agree?
One could call this museum a international museum. As it would also display item’s from oversea fire dept’s and police!
I ask you why not such a museum? As to a name?
We could call: This museum. The Eugene Biscailuz museum of law enforcement and fine service. Yes, name it after my uncle LACO Sheriff Eugene Warren Biscailuz. Let us build this museum of honor.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
Shame on you
Talk about not being able to walk and talk at the same time ...
Its Mr Biden, et al, who have allowed up to 5 million — you know that is much closer to “actual” number — you know it is — illegals to cross our borders, exactly zero were tested for covid, or even “vetted” — we don’t have a clue who they really are — yet, Mr. Biden demands, yes, demands that every American get the jabs — why the double standard?
Kindly explain it to me.
Companies face millions of dollars in “fines,” taxes, if any employee is not jabbed? Why?
And you liberals are fine with this? Remember — you only have the freedoms you are willing to fight for — Thomas Jefferson said that — and its more true today, than when he said it — if this is the “America” you want — shame on you.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
