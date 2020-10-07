America the beautiful
There are still peaceful and beautiful areas you can escape to in our country.
I just got back from an awesome 10 day road trip that took my wife and I across seven states, ending up in Yellowstone National Park, WY.
We weaved our way from California over the epic run off channels cutting through the Nevada/Arizona border.
Motoring up through Utah, cutting across the mountain range from Provo, traversing the length of Bear lake, stopping to dance across the Utah/Idaho border.
And endless string of charming little towns with virgin land of forest green off in the distance.
Skipped a rock on Jackson lake and watched my reflection mutate in the crystal clear water.
The air was clean and crisp. The price of gas was $2.33 per gallon. Sales tax was 6%.
When we got to Gardiner, MT, I had a Regeneron monoclonal antibody cocktail, with a side of zinc, and the best bowl of elk, bison, beef chili this side of the continental divide.
I then stood in the same spot that President Teddy Roosevelt stood at the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in 1903.
117 years later I channeled that guy, in that moment, and he’s very disappointed in all of us.
I visited all the spots I missed at Yellowstone four years ago.
I captured some great photographs of large bison herds feeding next to Yellowstone river.
If it weren’t for the brutal winters, I’d move up there and live happily for the remainder of my life.
It may prove to be a lesser of evils to brave those winters again, for the season, instead of dealing with the cold war that is now ongoing here year round.
We still have a very beautiful country.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Not voting for it
If I lived in LA county I would vote for Jackie Lacey just because the other guy is being bankrolled by George Soros and his merry band of socialcrats.
If a proposition has the word tax, bond or fee in it I am voting against it. Last bond I voted for was a Cal vet loan bond but that is usually paid back by our veterans.
If anything says it is approved by any union I vote against it because I know all the union wants is more dues money for them.
So far they have charged 13 UAW bosses with misuse of union money such as vacations in Palm Springs expensive champagne cigars and escort services.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Everyone’s against him
In a letter to the editor in Sundays Valley Press a call was made to return the country to compassion, dignity, fidelity and honor presumably under Biden and Harris, and that the president stole the election by the flawed Electoral College. Are you kidding me or what? First of all let me try and inform you my Democrat friend of a few facts. First we live in a Republic. A Republic is a representative democracy, not the much touted by the Left mob rule style of Democracy, where only states with large population centers would have any power. Large cities tend to be Democrat party strongholds, coincidence?
Now to your four attributes of Biden and Harris.
Honor: multi million dollars shady deals with Biden and his son Hunter corrupt plain and simple.
Fidelity: Harris rose to power by being the mistress of Willie Brown the most powerful man in California who was married, no big deal you say but that also speaks to Dignity and Honor. We won’t even get into Biden calling the President of the United States a clown. Would anyone get away with calling President Obama a clown.
Even if you hate President Trump the office does command respect. He has spent the last four years with 98% of the print and electronic media out to get him, the left accuses him of everything they are doing.
A recent cartoon in the AV Press shows Trump steamrolling the constitution. What do you think is going to happen if Biden and Harris are elected, Biden’s words ANTIFA is just an idea, a far left violent group an idea.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
A repeat
Since many in the BLM movement plan and promotes rioting, looting and burning in thinking that’s the only way to bring positive change.
I often wonder what would Martin Luther King Jr. think and say about the current radical BLM movement were he still be alive today.
The radical 90% White BLM movement has turned Martin Luther Kings Jr. dream into a nightmare. I remember growing up in south central L.A during the 1960s where I saw my neighborhood divided into two groups the older Black generation of Christian MLK followers who believed in change throw peaceful means vs. the young Black radicals much like the BLM movement of today who believe the only way to achieve positive change is through violent means.
While I am sure there are many BLM supporters who still honor MLK and do not believe in the criminal acts of the radical left so I ask ... why stay silent. One is either for the violence and unrest or against it there is no middle ground.
Years from now the few BLM peaceful protesters will look back and realize they have been hoodwinked by the radical socialist and their Democratic supporters ... a repeat of the same 1960s failed social revolution.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Get up-to-date
Background: The California High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) was established via the passage of California Proposition 1A during 2008, to establish a high speed transit system between Los Angeles Union Station and San Francisco, CA. The transit system’s goal was to traverse 380 miles within 2 hours and 40 minutes time duration. This goal has diminished to a 171 mile segment between Bakersfield to Merced, CA. This effort is mired in eminent domain real estate acquisition litigation’s, major cost overruns, and construction errors.
The current design uses an overhead gantry electrical distribution system providing motive power electricity to locomotives. This is very costly in comparison to alternative systems. A considerably less costly motive power system makes usage of Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFC) technologies. European and Asian countries are making extensive usage of HFC powering. The Stadler Rail company, based in Busanang, Switzerland, has installed hundreds of HFC powered locomotive train set in 17 countries. The Alstom company, based in Saint-Ouen, France, has a contract with the British Government to furnish 14 HFC powered train sets, and convert more than 300 of their current diesel-electric locomotives to HFC power. HFC power does not produce any unwanted hydrocarbon by products. Thus, HFC power is helpful to reduce Climate Change.
If the CHSRA used HFC powered locomotives, the very costly overhead gantry system would be eliminated, because the HFC generates electrical power on board the locomotive.
Yes, using HFC powered locomotives require the establishment of Green Hydrogen fueling stations, and hydrogen generation plants. The European and Asian countries have effectively solved these implementations. My point is, CHSRA, get up to date.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Too many ballots
Some close friends of ours received 6 ballots in the mail last week. Three of them were for the three registered voters in the household. Of the others, one was for a deceased person, one was for a person who does not live there and is likely registered to vote in another state and the other is for the previous owner of the property who sold it to our friends several years ago.
Someone please tell me again that sending out ballots to everyone, alive or not, a resident of the property or a resident of another state does not lend itself to voter fraud.
In my view, if you want to vote (and you should want to vote), either go to a polling place or request an absentee ballot. If you do not want to vote, that is your choice but don’t gripe about the outcome.
Bill Waddle
Lancaster
Lawful Donald
The liberal left is in a crazed frenzy over the (illegal) publication of billionaire Donald Trump’s tax returns. They are trying to criminalize him for following the tax laws that the IRS has laid down, laws that he had no say in.
I find it interesting that the president is strongly criticized for obeying the laws and exercising his constitutional duties. (ie: SCOTUS appointment)
This isn’t about the money, it’s much more sinister than that. As the VP reported in it’s recent Focus article on POTUS tax returns: “Researchers are disappointed that they do not reveal any previously unreported connections to Russia.”
Hmm, disappointed that our sitting president isn’t corrupt. How American of them.
Somehow the accusers fail to see the irony in that they are condemning Mr. Trump for doing the same exact thing that each of them are doing every year at tax time. I’ll guarantee you this, not one of us has knowingly paid more taxes than we had to.
Tsk, tsk. Shame on you Donald for obeying the law.
Harold Holifield
Palmdale
So predictable
Donald Trump is nothing if not predictable. His consuming narcissism drives his behavior and reveals patterns that even casual observers can see. So, it is safe to make a couple of predictions in the wake of the president’s Covid diagnosis.
First, unlike normal people in a similar situation, he will not appreciably curb any of his selfish, reckless behaviors following his diagnosis. There will be no sudden surge of empathy with millions of Americans stricken with the disease.
He will see his encounter with the virus as unique and more significant than anyone else’s. He will not all at once demonstrate concern for others’ health and safety. His bizarre motorcade spin around the block accompanied by a number of Secret Service agents and staffers in a tightly sealed SUV while he is sporting a hot Covid diagnosis is illustrative of this prediction.
The publicity spectacle violated CDC guidelines, but Trump couldn’t care less. Assuming he recovers, he will snap right back to the mask-mocking blow-hard we endured at the debate Tuesday night.
Secondly, following his recovery, Donald Trump will downplay the severity of the virus’s potential lethality. He will swagger about bloviating about his magnificent, genetically superior constitution and ridicule those who justifiably fear the disease. He will ignore the fact that his recovery was entirely made possible by first-rate and immediate treatment using experimental medicines not available to average Americans like us.
I am not celebrating the president’s predicament. However, expecting this viral episode to result in a Dickensian Scrooge-like awakening is pure folly.
Perhaps deep inside Trump secretly wishes he had worn the “biggest mask I’ve ever seen” like his Democratic opponent and avoided this whole debacle. Or, maybe not.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
