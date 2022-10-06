What bothers me
After reading an article in the AV Press titled: Watch your waste; about trash collection. I couldn’t help but think. Will there be a bin for politicians.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m pro trash bins. But as a taxpayer, I’ve got questions. So, let’s get started. As you know; the city wants us to separate our trash. That doesn’t bother me. What bothered me was paragraph eleven of the story.
Allow me to paraphrase. It read: Many Lancaster residence protested their new collection fee, set at $450 a year, which will be added to their property tax. Suddenly. BAM! Like magic, a trash story turns into a tax story. But that’s not the kicker.
What gets me, is that we keep electing the same people. How long will it take until we wake up and say: I voted for this idiot, blame me. Listen. I’m not saying; throw the bums out. But ya. Throw the bums out.
So, the next time you vote. Don’t think red or Blue. Think California, and say: “ I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore.” There. Wasn’t that fun. Now which bin takes politicians?
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
A suggestion
The text below is prompted by the listed AV Press articles. First, “Water woes will only get worse for California.” published in the Wednesday, September 14, 2022 issue. Second, “Pushing for more homes,” published as a Letters From Readers article, September 18, 2022.
The Water Woes article is well written and accurate. It is my opinion that the State of California is not performing correctly to solving our state’s freshwater sourcing issues. December 1, 2021, “California tells farmers to expect no surface water deliveries in 2022.” Ref: California tells farmers to expect no surface water deliveries in 2022 | Courthouse News Service
This means that California farms and ranches must rely on well water sources. In addition, this means that, since the state has no oversight on well water pumping volumes, the state’s water tables are non-regulated. Some local regulations apply.
“California negotiating Colorado River water reductions,” Ref.: https://www.usatoday.com
Fortunately, due to a very longstanding agreement, California’s Colorado river water source was not immediately reduced like Arizona’s and Nevada’s by the US Bureau of Reclamation Officials. However, due to the fast depletion of Colorado River water, the agreement is being re-assessed.
With the above facts considered, I agree with Mr. Windsor Taunton’s “Pushing for more homes,” as he points out, non-sense.
Since rainwater and rain is in short supply, my recommendation is to establish a de-saltation plant creating freshwater supplies in each costal California county. Yes, this is expensive. However, I would rather have freshwater at expense, than none at all.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Stop dwelling
Article Oct. 1, 2022 reads, “Newsom Veto’s Bill extending Repartitions Deadline”. There is no need for repartations.
Many of these people already get Section 8, EBT, Free Health Care, and TANF. Besides, many American’s didn’t even live here during the Slavery Years (Mine are from Europe).
Just provide them with ‘free “Education” and Job Search Services. Stop dwelling on the past. Seems like Newsom is trying to use up all the “Surplus Money” California has saved up.
John Elkins
Lancaster
Good fruit and bad fruit
Recently Ms. Losee wrote about people “…slamming Trump, but I bet you sure miss lower taxes, lower gas prices and lower food costs.”
Losee goes on to call President Biden an “idiot” and “constantly lying to us about everything.” In review, Ms. O’Connor wrote that Trump “even supports ‘God We Trust’ principles”.
’Republican Colin Powell (former George H.W. Bush’s former chairman of the Joint Chiefs Of Staff and former national security advisor under former President Ronald Reagan) stated that he no longer considers himself a Republican. He wrote: “…Republican officials ‘should have known better’ than to support Mr. Trump, but ‘they were so taken by their political standing ‘and ‘none of them wanted to put themselves at political risk’ by speaking out against him. “We need people that will speak the truth.” New York Times, Jan 2021,
Former President Trump goes against American standards/values. Why do conservatives such as Lozee and O’Connor fail to notice Trump’s wrongdoings? Can you imagine what Lozee and O’Connor would write if Obama took classified documents?
As an accountant, why does Lozee say that I am “slamming Trump” when there is overwhelming evidence that he cheated on his taxes? It is clear that his tax law benefited the rich. So as a white male, he gets a pass? Joe Biden helps minorities. That is why he is criticized.
Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit.
Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus, by their fruit you will recognize them. Matthew 7:17 – 20
Conservatives claim they are Christians, but when Trump bears bad fruit, why do they think that Trump’s fruit is good?
Vincent White
Lancaster
