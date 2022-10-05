Gamble

Marxist Democrat agenda

Kudos to Richard Skidmore. He said During the mob riots of the past, a demonstration of democracy in action, where property was destroyed, stolen, stores looted, fires set, deliberately harming people whom they deem a threat to their Marxist reset and the democrats, including California’s Kamala Harris, set up funds to pay their bail.

