Kudos to Richard Skidmore. He said During the mob riots of the past, a demonstration of democracy in action, where property was destroyed, stolen, stores looted, fires set, deliberately harming people whom they deem a threat to their Marxist reset and the democrats, including California’s Kamala Harris, set up funds to pay their bail.
That’s what the Marxist agenda is all about. They want to destroy America from within and its working. This is why we have to fight the democrat Marxists. Every one has to know who they are and what there doing to America.
Consider this, gas prices are almost a dollar cheaper in Honolulu Hawaii then they are here in the finely run state of California.
Hawaii produces no crude oil of its own, needing all of it to be shipped in, and refines it in just two refineries.
Expand vocational programs
AVUHS District hit one out of the park by creating high paid graduates through vocational welding programs, always in demand if you don’t mind getting dirty and even without following the profession, welding is an extremely handy skill at home for all ages and genders.
Robots may have replaced a few welders but impossible to eliminate the trade.
I’m not a great welder, self taught but have made a lot of money welding by not having to hire a welder.
I’ve worked on a lot of cross country pipelines where welders were king, some were virtually illiterate and making over 200k per year with very little education, how many college grads can say that?...no student loans to pay(?) off either.
Most degrees are difficult to obtain but I’ve seen far too many college educated idiots without an ounce of common sense, I hope other schools follow suit and expand to other vocational academics because very few are able to attend college.
William McGowan: “The mainstream media ignores issues important to voters or censors them to change an election, i.e., Hunter Biden’s laptop, which the FBI lied about to get Biden elected. Good Job, FBI ... the so-called neutral, unbiased FBI...”
That baseless conspiratorial statement grew out of the far-Right’s recent demand that the FBI be abolished.
Although the raid on Mar-a-Lago was within the bureau’s purview, many reactionaries have abandoned their support of the FBI, at least rhetorically. But why?
As long as right-wingers perceive the FBI et al. as advancing the entitlements gained through white supremacy, they remain loyal to such institutions. But they become disloyal when they discern that those entitlements aren’t being advanced.
That’s because right-wingers believe that law enforcement should operate on their behalf exclusively as an outgrowth of their dominant and privileged position within capitalist society.
Traditionally, the Right has supported the FBI’s intimidating and generally unconstitutional behavior toward people of color and Left political movements.
But now that the FBI has carried out its duties relative to Donald Trump, right-wingers feel betrayed by an institution they think should be working entirely at their behest.
Ironically, the Right’s abolish-the-FBI slogan is one that the Left has been pushing for generations.
Indeed, I agree that the FBI should be abolished, though for an entirely different reason.
Given its longstanding support of the FBI, the Right’s break indicates the ideological fluctuations of fascism concerning the ever-shifting ways that the capitalist state relates to white supremacy.
Understanding the material underpinnings of that slogan is essential to comprehend why the Right has come to embrace it.
So, it’s important to keep in mind the role fascism plays concerning capitalism and white supremacy so that progressives don’t fall for the ploys of the Right, including its disingenuous abolish-the-FBI contrivance.
