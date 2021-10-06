Not fair
Democrats go absolutely nuts over voter ID but readily push for COVID ID to be an employment criterion.
Biden is emphatic that his military advisers did not advise him to keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. The generals under oath said they did advise him to keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Somebody is lying.
The president has the prerogative to accept or reject any advice so why lie. So much for the buck stops here.
Has Biden replaced Trump as the Lier in Chief?
Last year’s hero’s, Law Enforcement and Hospital workers, are threatened with firing if they choose not to get the COVID vaccination. Meanwhile illegal immigrants with a covid infection rate of 20% (government number) are given a choice of getting the vaccination prior to being released into the interior.
Delta Airlines has a “no fly list” of about 1600 travelers and is pushing other US carriers to join them. Many are on the list for conduct detrimental to good order, but I doubt all on the list are for cause.
Just what the public needs a flight attendant having a bad day preventing a citizen from ever flying again.
A person whose only crime was entering the capitol on 6 January is charged with trespassing but the 30K or so Haitian’s who crossed the border uninvited are given a free pass.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Lithium batteries
The text below is prompted by the Av Press article, “Green energy takes hold in unlikely places with Ford project”, published in the Wednesday, September 29, 2021 issue. The Ford Motor Car Co. is planning to invest billions to establish Electric Vehicle battery production plants in the states of Tennessee and Kentucky. Read article for details.
Recent, unforeseen condition. There is not enough Lithium raw materials on earth to fulfill the national government’s plans to electrify all of the current government vehicle fleet, over, 645,000 vehicles.
References: “Is there enough Lithium to maintain the growth of the Lithium-Ion battery Market?” https://www.Greentechmedia.com How will the world produce enough?” https://www.nature.com https://www.forbes.com/sites/banrunkevicios
A recent study was performed, identifying all active and planned Lithium mines, adding up their total capabilities, and comparing these total world Lithium resources with how much Lithium it will take to satisfy converting the national government fleet, (645,000) vehicles, to Zero-Emission-battery powered vehicles. Based on information contained in the second reference above, it takes 5,160 metric tons of Lithium to battery power 645,000 vehicles.
However, there is only 1,067 metric tons available on earth. A shortage of 4,083 metric tons. A search for deep sea Polymetalic Nodlues is progressing to mine the sea floor to obtain additional Lithium.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Love and hate — choose again
Reading today’s opinions I see Mr. Brax is again spouting his very biased and slanted versions of events. Example- what MLK would have said about Trump’s election.
My opinion is he would have praised Trump for what he was doing for the black community. He also slanders Justice Thomas. For what reason?
2-He insinuates that Republicans are the most racist. He fails to mention that Virginia was a Democrat controlled state that opposed desegregation and President Biden was one of the biggest objectors of desegregation, and Biden has spouted more racial slurrs than any public figure in my lifetime.
CRT is the most open racial subject and has no benefit in our schools. Just another government program to divide our country and they are taking it down to the most vulnerable group in our population. Disgusting!
Mr. Brax your innuendos are becoming more redundant every week.
Can’t an educated person have something to write about other than your hatred of Trump?
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
