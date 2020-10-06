Conspiracy theories
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not a conspiracy guy. But when I read the following stories, my antenna hit the ceiling.
Recently, the AVP, reported a story about the Grace Community Church, in Sun Valley, being out of compliance with the county’s covid-19, health plan. In order to stop a spiritual revolt, the county, dashed off a letter, that read: “The department of health is available to any business, if they need assistance on how to comply with orders.”
Well, after reading that, I said. Yikes! God forgives. Caesar? Not so much. I’m old enough to remember how the Department of Defense manipulated the enemy’s body count to favor America. Is this Deja Vu, all over again? Instead of Vietnam, is the covid count being manipulated, to favor sleepy joe?
For example: On 9/10, those pesky people, at fox news played a tape of County Health director, AKA, doc Ferrier, telling radio station KFI: that she will not open schools until after election.
Was America in a political lockdown? Well. You can see why my antenna went up. It was all to much. I had to calm down. Get a grip. I turned on the TV, and waited for the truth from CNN.
Robert MC Gregor
Palmdale
Rise and vote
President Trump, you have had almost four years to lead the United States and have failed us by your own choosing. Whether it be in foreign policy and domestic policy you have not protected the United States as commander-in chief.
Now comes the latest news about your complete disrespect for our military and total disregard for the Covid 19 virus. We the American people have finally borne witness to what happens when they place an incompetent business leader into the Oval Office. Quality of life is not a business decision sir but rather it is a humane choice to be empathetic to those who cannot help themselves.
Joe Biden has that empathy and will return the United States to the era when we were respected internationally because of how we treat our citizens domestically.
This election is a clear choice between those who have never had it so good and those of us who know we can do better. Joe Biden will lead us there.
Fellow citizens, exercise your right to vote to preserve your sacred heritage, promote your children’s future and obtain the blessings of liberty we all cherish.
To restore a sense of decency to the United States rise and vote.
Joe Bialek
Cleveland, Ohio
Hoodwinked?
In response to Vincent White’s letter of 09.25, Jim Gardner wrote: “They [BLM] are not interested in equality, justice or fairness, they want preferential treatment.” There was nothing racial there.”
Firstly, White did not state nor suggest that Gardner’s letter was racist. But the tired trope “Black people seek preferential treatment” (is) racist.
It is racist because White People know that the only preferential treatment Black people receive is with respect to police brutality, poverty, inadequate healthcare, redlining, and other forms of housing discrimination, job discrimination, racial profiling, food deserts, and, of course, lower life expectancy. Therefore, this “preferential treatment” nonsense is one way in which to ignore the plea for (equal) treatment. Harold Holifield: “I challenge anyone to come forward with … exactly what the president should have done that would have saved 190,000 lives.”
Trump should have told people to practice physical distancing and urged all 50 states to implement mandatory mask-wearing laws. Had he done so, an estimated 121,000 lives would have been saved to date (10/03/20) and his supporters would now be demanding that the traditional American flag be supplanted by a mask-shaped flag adorned with stars and stripes.
As it now stands, the likes of Holifield are giving cover to the sociopathic Donald Trump’s exceedingly high degree of ineptitude and indifference.
Finally, Holifield wrote, “How much longer are we going to pretend that we’re in a pandemic?
That ridiculous question implies that the COVID-19 pandemic is a “hoax” initiated by the Democratic Party. What pandemic denies are suggesting, in effect, is that the Democratic Party has hoodwinked every government on Earth, virtually every healthcare professional in the world and nearly all journalistic outlets worldwide.
Wow, given its unparalleled power of persuasion, perhaps I should reconsider my dislike of the Democratic Party.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Debates and bullying
A comment on the Oct 2nd VP Opinion page, a person told how inexcusable President Trump was during the latest Presidential Debate. You may have forgotten about the J. Biden and P. Ryan, Vice Presidential debates in October of 2012.
While Paul Ryan tried to explain Mitt Romney’s plan for the future, Joe Biden continually interrupted Paul Ryan’s comments with laughs, talking over Mr. Ryan’s comments, grunts, and other disparaging sounds. The next day the left-wing commentators explained Joe Biden’s masterful use of time with other comments such as Joe Biden showed a Masterful, Alpha Male persona and overwhelmed Paul Ryan.
Now the tables are turned and Mr. Trump is just a bully against poor doddering Joe Biden.
Gene Sannes
Lancaster
Schadenfreude
That Donald Trump is being treated for COVID-19 gives me no joy, primarily because he’s a human being, and my moral code forbids wishing harm on a fellow being.
The Coronavirus causes great pain, and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. I appreciate the irony, but I want him to recover, even though he will use it as proof that he was right — the virus is no big deal.
I don’t hate Trump. I hate what he is doing to this country — tearing us apart, rolling back environmental laws, supporting despots and racists, widening the wage gap, and mismanaging the same disease that now afflicts him.
But I think he is a deeply troubled man, who was ill-treated by his family and thus didn’t learn how to be empathetic. Because that’s where you learn empathy, being altruistic, and how to make positive change in the world — your parents modeling good behavior. There are moments I feel sorry for him, because my parents loved me and helped others.
Another reason I wish a speedy recovery for the president, is that him dying or being incapacitated muddies the waters for the election. These events have consequences that no one wants. I want him to recover and be soundly defeated at the ballot box, because Americans have come to their senses and realized we have more in common than the dogma that divides us.
Schadenfreude looks ugly on everyone. Let’s be bigger than that.
Kim Rawley
Lancaster
