Wondering why
I would like your Republican readers to answer this one question.
When Trump holds these unmasked rallies, why do they cheer Trump when they know he is lying (20,000 lies and still counting)?
One of Trump’s biggest lies and the one he gets the most applauds is when he mentions Hillary’s name (lock her up).
Trump said “when I become president I’m going to lock her up.” Hillary is free 4 years later. In addition, numerous people in Trump’s inner circle have been indicted or convicted felons. You don’t hear that chant lock them up.
I wonder why?
William A. Collins III
Rosamond
Use them
I say, don’t dump your trash on my home and the SW Mojave Desert.
There are two dumps. Use them.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
How’d they do it?
We’ve been living (sort of) with the corona virus since early March. We’ve seen very sick people and deaths but we haven’t seen it go away.
In the news yesterday, it was reported that Taiwan has had no new cases and the only ones of concern are those that were brought into the country. New Zealand and Australia also are almost without the virus. And their societies are operating normally and events are in full play again. How’d they do it?
Part of the reason is that they are all three island nations. But more than that, they instituted very stringent health rules in March. Masks are required, period. Social distancing and good hygiene are mandatory everywhere. The governments were testing and quarantining as necessary. It was disclosed to everyone regularly, how many tests were given each day and the percent of positive and negative. How many required hospitalization and how many were just quarantined. These governments also do aggressive followed up.
In the United States with 330 million people these measures are hard to implement. If you are out and about, a very large percent of the people have their nose and or mouth uncovered and social distancing is a joke.
Some areas have few covid infections, some are hot spots. But in this complex and very mobile society, we almost have to all begin saying something to those not following the rules. Law enforcement and the medical community aren’t doing it so it’s up to us.
My wife and I are not going to hide in our house but when we are out, we are careful and follow the rules.
I continue to wonder why it is OK to shop at Walmart and other stores but it not OK to go to church or a restaurant.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Crying foul
Excuse me while I exercise my freedom of speech while I still have it. Wake up America there is something fishy going on with this election.
1. Arizona was called for Biden before the total count was in.
2. Polls were way off in predicting a blue wave.
3. Ballot counting was shut down Tuesday night first time in American history, why? Once ballot counting resumed Biden was leading 3 hours later.
4. Thousands of ballots appeared voting for Biden only.
5. Counting ALL BALLOTS to include those in question.
6. Blocking and obstructing ballot counting observers.
One has to ask ... so far did the rich Democrat supporters who wasted millions upon millions on this election get their moneys worth in bought and paid investments? just follow the money. For those who say ... I watch way too FOX News I say you must watch way way too much ABC CBS NBC MSNBC and CNN. Question will the Republicans resort in ANTIFA RESIST BLM tactics in rioting looting burning and assaulting innocents with a what seems to be a rigged Biden victory?
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.