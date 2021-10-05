Right-winger alley
Jack O’Connor: “Leave it to the resident Marxist to take up the challenge of defending Biden. That speaks volumes...” (AV Press, 09.22.21).
As evidenced by my writing, within the letter to which O’Connor reacted, “I wouldn’t otherwise have anything to do with Biden,” my defense of the president pertained to the pandemic and (only) the pandemic. That was proven by my comment of 09.21.21 that, “Joe Biden is no friend of workers, and thus right up Right-Winger Alley.”
While considering the possibility that right-wingers share more common ground with Biden than they think, consider that Biden wrote the 1994 Crime Bill, which brought about the mass incarceration of people of color. Biden defended his Crime Bill as late as 2016 when he made the ridiculous claim that it “restored American cities.”
So, too, has Joe Biden persistently defended the deceptively titled “War on Drugs,” which has trashed the Constitution and overfed the prison-industrial complex.
While Biden has referred to his cabinet as the “most diverse ever,” the critical question isn’t gender and pigmentation, but which class’ interests are served. For example, Kamala Harris, whose performance as California’s attorney general included imprisoning people for the simple possession of marijuana, protecting murderous cops and defending capital punishment, is a handmaiden of capitalist reaction.
Biden’s Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, is the first black person to hold that title. But Austin is also a board member of Raytheon, which sells bombs to Saudi Arabia that are used against poor people of color in Yemen.
And amongst several other examples, Biden has been opposed to reproductive rights to varying degrees throughout his career. For instance, he once stated that “A woman [doesn’t have] the sole right to say what should happen to her body.”
Right up Right-Winger Alley, indeed, Jack.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Hypocritical?
Just thinking if the socialist liberal party wants you to show a vaccine card to get in a bar or restaurant why don’t they require you to show your vaccine card to be eligible to vote.
Oh yeah that’s right its to hard for the low income and minorities to get an identification is their reason for not having to prove who they are.
I think that every registered voter should prove that they are legally eligible to vote every few elections. Maybe use their real ID to vote. That would stop illegal voting. Men don’t have much trouble getting real ID but women who have been divorced and can’t find divorce papers have to get copies from government and pay for copies to provide them with proof of name change. That is discrimination against women.
Very hypocritical of these politicians don’t you think?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
All but forgotten
Apropos of Mr. Seyfer’s letter of 10-2-21, I was a fan of Aldous Huxley, (“Brave New World” among many, many others) who lived for a time in Llano, and who died on November 22, 1963.
I was unaware of his death for decades because President Kennedy was killed on the same day in 1963. Huxley’s death was all but forgotten.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
‘Puppet masters’
Wow! I’m realizing Groundhog Biden and Mini Me Harris are not the morons they seem to be. They’re letting all the illegals thru the southern border without being vetted or tested for the Chinese virus.
I started thinking (yes I think occasionally even though it hurts, lol). Why would they do that? And why would all those people want to come to what the democrats call a racist country.
Seems to me the illegals know better than the democrats. They want to live here cause is the greatest country, even with it’s faults, in the world.
So these people are being shipped to states that have republican governors to spread the Chinese virus and blame it on the governors. They’re not morons but Evil geniuses (at least the puppet masters).
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
Smaller paper
Gayle Failla’s letter, “Minor Breezes? 9/30/21, not only pointed out the likelihood of finding our paper down wind in the neighbors yard on windy days, but also a contributing problem I’m sure many valley subscribers have noticed it’s shrunk.
Most of us who support the AV Press have done so for years. This is mainly because we like knowing what’s going on locally, and we enjoy reading our favorite columnists like Bill Warford without having to find them relegated to some obscure section of your paper in favor of something we hear repeatedly on broadcast news.
Failla asked you to “please figure out a way to deliver a paper heavy enough to stay where it lands.” Here are a few contributing factors I have noticed that have made the AV Press such a light-weight.
You have narrowed the width of your paper to obviously save money on newsprint. This has resulted in reducing readable print to almost magnifying glass status. What you have done to the various puzzle features many of us look forward to and enjoy, no longer allows space to fill in the blanks, let alone read and compare the answers. The Real Estate section has all but disappeared, for which I’m sure Zillow and Redfin thank you. However, I and I’m sure many others like knowing what’s availabe or has recently sold in various AV neighborhoods.
If this continues, your readership is sure to follow. Maybe that’s why we continue to see the same handful of contributors to your “Letters From Readers” on the opinion page, but that’s a topic for another day.
Pat Williams
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.