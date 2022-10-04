Morning jog
Just saw the modern-day man. On his electric scooter, for a morning jog with his dog.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Divorced from reality
I am getting really, really sick of seeing the repeated letters saying that “Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt president in US history.” That exact statement has been printed about a dozen times by now.
Yeah… okay. All that the last president did was attempt a coup, try to overthrow democracy, and steal top secret nuclear documents from the White House. And Biden’s the most corrupt. Uh huh. Sure.
Now, Biden is far from perfect, and he certainly isn’t “my man” or anything, but if you actually think that he’s more corrupt than Trump, then you’ve decided that facts don’t matter, you’ve completely divorced yourself from reality, and you’ve allowed yourself to be taken in, poisoned, and played for a fool by the most dangerous cult leader on Earth.
Gabriel Agreste
Lancaster
Some thoughts
I don’t remember being asked to get a vaccination when I was in the air force. They just said fall in soldier and roll up your sleeve. Now that Obiden has closed the southern border, lowered the price of electricity oil and food, brought everyone together he’s going to cure cancer. Right.
I see the UN has called Chuckles southern border the deadliest land crossing in the world so she finally made number one on something. But she is going to visit the border on the 27th but wait it is the border between north and south Korea. She can’t be bothered to visit our border where she has allowed 3.5 million illegal immigrants across our border.
Governor Nonsense had a plan in 2008 to have homeless out of San Francisco in 10 years, that worked out didn’t it? Glad to see the nonpartisan help going out to the people of Florida.
But the Climateers are already jumping on the bandwagon over Ian.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
It won’t matter in the end
The culprit in the upcoming projected Democrat wipe out in November will be the out of control inflation.
The Biden Administration is in such denial of inflation that it sounds to Americans as being callous and indifferent to the misery it has unleashed.
Biden officials have scoffed at price hikes as “transitory.” They blame the Ukraine crisis or they fault the out-of-office bogeyman Donald Trump.
Inflation is an equal opportunity destroyer. It undermines rich and poor, Democrat and Republican. It belittles you at the gas pump, and downsizes you at the food market. It attacks everyone 24/7.
Most Americans know that our current inflation is self-induced, not a product of a war abroad, an earthquake or the exhaustion of gas and oil deposit.
Biden ignored the natural inflationary buying spree of consumers who were released from being locked down for nearly two years unable to spend.
Instead he encouraged gorging the huge demand by printing trillions of dollars for all sorts of new entitlements, green projects, and pet congressional programs.
In just a year Biden reduced America from the greatest producer of gas and oil in the history of civilization to an energy panhandler begging the Saudis and Russians to pump more of the oil that America needs but will not tap for itself.
Americans know the inflation octopus was willfully birthed. They’re confused only by whether Team Biden unleashed it out of incompetence or was deluded by crackpot “modern monetary theory” that claims printing money ensure prosperity?
in the end it doesn’t matter whether Biden was deluded or diabolical. Come November Americans will rightfully blame him for willfully damaging their lives.
God bless America.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Fresh faces
There have been numerous letters concerning the continuing building of homes in the Antelope Valley despite the extreme water shortage.
The problem exists because the voters in the valley continue to elect the incumbents who in turn appoint their buddies to the planning commission.
My landscape is dying because of the water restrictions but the powers that be continue to approve additional housing tracts without telling us how they are going to get water to these new homes.
All they care about is the money the city will receive in tax revenue from these units and the money the city receives for the building permits.
It’s time to vote all the incumbents out and get some fresh faces in the Lancaster City government. It’s time for term limits for the Lancaster City Council. These incumbents have overstayed their welcome.
Please think before you vote. At least vote. We can’t change anything with voter apathy.
Harriet Lee
Lancaster
Vote to retire them
There are many important issues facing us this election, but there is one issue at the heart of everything, whether we want to continue our way of government.
Personally, my most important civic contribution is my vote, but the rhetoric has been your vote not counting or being stolen. The most disturbing development was when 147 of our elected officials for whom voting obviously did work, told us that our vote didn’t count by trying to overturn the election. Many of these 147 are trying to get reelected or run for different office. Many newcomers are running for office that believe the same as these 147. If they don’t believe your vote counted, why should you reward them with your vote in 2022?
In 2016 we told Hillary supporters who were complaining, “get over it”. This year we should tell Ken Calvert, Mike Garcia and Darrell Issa that we are casting our vote to retire you.
Terry Houlihan
Green Valley, Ariz.
Doesn’t add up
In his most recent letter the gentleman who constantly reminds us that he is an accountant wrote the following.
“Corporations and the rich cheat the US of $1 trillion. The funding will reduce the tax gap (difference between what is collected and what is owed) which is approximately $600 billion.”
I am not an accountant, but using a little common sense and the simple math concept of greater than (>)/less than (<) that I learned in grade school, I have a question:
If in fact two sub-sets of taxpayers, corporations and the rich, cheat the US out of $1 trillion how can it be that the tax gap is less than (<) that $1 trillion at approximately $600 billion?
John Phillip Benes
Littlerock
Debt is debt
Student loan payoffs are another way for Biden to sway voters to vote Democrat. If someone were given $10,000 or $20,000 to pay on a willingly signed contract, why would they not say thank you by voting for the generous benefactor? The indirect ‘benefactor’ is actually the American taxpayer.
Students who have paid their debt off and those who are in the process of paying are to be highly commended for their efforts and should be rightfully insulted and outraged at the unfairness. Debt is debt and when it’s yours, it’s yours. Student loans are voluntary debt.
Kay Hopkins
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.