Wake up
Amen to the statement on the Opinion Page of October 1st.
Reread the last paragraph stating — “They (politicians) have been elected to represent and work for their constituents, but more often than not, they seem to be more interested in doing what’s best for their agenda.”
I pray every morning that “all politicians will open their hearts and minds to the needs of their constituents. Wake up House of Representatives and Senators.
Miik Miller
Lancaster
Discussing spirituality
Diane Clay wrote, “I’m not seeing opinions from a spiritual point of view. I say spiritual because I don’t want to confuse religion with spirituality.” (“God is punishing us,” August 18).
I was hoping Diane would provide a definition of “spirituality” and explain how it is not to be confused with religion, but alas, she never did.
She did say “I have received words and prophecies from God that He wants me to share with this country (I have written to President Biden as well).” I get nervous when someone claims to have detailed conversations with The Deity, and it doesn’t help when that same person mails a letter to the President of the United States and naively expects him to read it.
So armed with revealed wisdom, Diane believes that “God loves this nation but has put a curse on it because of the nations (sic) many ‘sins.’ ” Does God love this nation more than He loves India, Myanmar, or China? If He does, then aren’t we special!
Diane sees a cause and effect between “COVID-19” and our country’s spiritual decay. “God is warning us,” she says.
I say it’s the Opinion Page, so anything goes as long as you don’t scare the horses.
Diane ends her letter with a plea for a response “from a Christian standpoint on the condition of our nation”. I was going to express my opinion, but I am not a Christian.
This is the first time I’ve seen a letter writer in the AV Press deliberately attempting to exclude responses from other denominations. Shouldn’t everyone’s opinion be equally welcome?
Mahatma Gandhi is the spiritual leader whom I most admire. He’s the one who said, “I like your Christ, but I do not like your Christians.”
Art Sirota
Lancaster
Not true
A reunion is “a social event for a group of people who have not seen each other for a long time.”
I graduated from Desert High School, located on Edwards Air Force Base, in 1981. Several years ago, the graduating classes of 1978–1981 held their first reunion in 1988. October 2021 is another reunion.
Sadly, I cannot go due my concerns about the Coronavirus. I have been blessed to attend schools on EAFB from third to 12th grade. I remember when my best friend had to move during his senior year and could not graduate from Desert. I ran track for three years and cross-country for one. When we competed against other schools such as Trona, Kern Valley, Bishop, Mojave, etc., we were the only integrated team.
The majority of my friends and acquaintances were white. The conversations we had made me understand their thoughts. I did not discuss race so I could fit in. However, I started changing to let them know what I was facing as an African-American.
I recall taking my wife to a reunion. She asked me if anybody would remember me. I can’t tell you the number of alumni that remembered me. One even told me that his father reads my letters and have discussions with his son about my letters. Very humbling for me!
The best thing that I did at Desert was to listen and be a friend. You are definitely remembered for your kindness. I know who I learned that from: my parents who reached out to others when working at EAFB.
Lastly, Mr. Stilson wrote about me having a “…terrible upbringing in the lily white schools of Edwards Air Force base…” After reading his letter and mine, tell me who you believe? Not true about anything he said.
Vincent White
Lancaster
