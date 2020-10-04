A different man
In 2016, he squeaked in by the grace of the Electoral College. Will the College be so magnanimous when the vote is 60-40 in favor of a different man?
Both at home and abroad, it is said that it will take at least a generation to recover from the damage done to America by the current administration in just four years. He has attempted to buy your vote with peanuts. Will you sell your vote?
Let us have America return to compassion, dignity, fidelity and honor. We must choose a different man to lead us.
Dirk Neyhart
Berkeley, Calif.
Nope!
Let me see, how does one get awarded the Nobel Peace Prize these days.
Conduct a historic meeting with a North Korean leader resulting in the cessation of missile tests and threats to nuke the island of Guam? Nope! Destroy the ISIS caliphate resulting in the stabilization of the region and new hope for millions of refugees? Nope! Enforcing a “red line” in Syria that stopped the government’s use of chemical agents against its own citizens? Nope! Brokering a peace treaty with the Taliban and bringing US troops home from a 20-year quagmire? Nope! Or, more recently, brokering a historic peace treaty between Arab nations and Israel? Nope!
I’ll tell you who gets a Nobel these days. You select a virtually unknown politician, whose main claim to fame was dumbing down the meaning of mediocrity, and nominate him 12 days into his new presidency for the most woke of reasons, “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples” (sounds like a generic bullet point on a State Department employee’s performance rating).
When Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize nine months later, he like the rest of us were left shaking our heads and wondering what, if anything, he had done to receive this prestigious award.
Finally, after all his accomplishments, Trump has been nominated for a Nobel by some obscure Swedish politician. Do you think Trump can expect a call from the Nobel award committee? Nope! The Nobel committee is far too altruistic to actually expect results — it’s all about signaling these days.
Bill Heard
Palmdale
No on Prop. 15
Nepotism/cronyism is the biggest fraud crippling all levels of government, crossing all party lines, like insurance fraud and shoplifting, we all pay for it.
The federal government civilian administration jobs are estimated to be 40% glorified receptionists and 15% are nonessential, created as paybacks with a title giving the perception of authority. Most try to validate their position by creating solutions to problems that don’t exist but never solve anything and Sacramento is far worse.
These beneficiaries are tax mongers for hog slop, they are the first to deny existence of the deep state but there you are Zippy, right in the middle of the hog trough blinded by the slop in your eyes.
Sacramento will stop at nothing to erode Howard Jarvis’ Prop 13 this November disguised to help schools but how much money will create lofty positions for a relative or crony?
Just try to build a house in this over regulated state and you learn real quick about added “accessories” to the industry or fill up your gas tank.
Read the laundry list of added costs on your property tax bill, the costs that’s not deductible and try to imagine what your property taxes will eventually become without any protection or you can research Detroit Michigan that imploded without property tax protection. 20,000 tax default homes with a minimum bid of $500 and only sold 3,000!
Vote no on proposition 15.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
