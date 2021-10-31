No so ‘friendly’
Everything green is environmentally friendly right? Don’t need any oil anymore right? You need oil and natural gas to make solar panels that will not be recycled because they are classified as hazardous waste due to heavy metals. So into the land fills they go.
Windmills Don’t need oil right? Oil used to make the chemicals to bond the fiberglass blades are hard to recycle and considered hazardous waste and the new carbon fiber blades are not recyclable. Every windmill also has hundreds of gallons of oil in the gearbox which is changed periodically.
Plus they are environmentally ugly. Almost as ugly as the track homes here in the valley that look like old Air Force barracks from basic training at Lackland Air Force Base.
So environmentally friendly, nothing is completely environmentally friendly. So all you driving your Teslas and Prius think what are they going to do with the battery pack in your car someday.
What are they going to do with the all the lithium batteries in all the cell phones?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Well done
Haven’t seen much of DA Gascón in the news lately until low and behold he decided to charge a school law enforcement officer with murder.
He seemed pretty proud that he was holding a somewhat public official accountable for his actions.
You can draw your own conclusions from the video, my issue is how he has weakly prosecuted other cases that distraught families clearly were not happy with.
But since a cop was involved he got on his high horse to tell the world he’s on the case.
Two million dollar bond to make sure this killer who almost got run over by fleeing suspects doesn’t offend again. Well done George!
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
Family values
A writer recently stated that Joe Biden doesn’t share a single one of his values. America, indeed, has two distinctly different value systems.
Democrats try to teach their children that other people matter.
You get vaccinated, wear a mask, and social distance, not only for yourself, but to protect the people around you, and yes, even perfect strangers.
Try to be polite while standing your ground, and work as hard as you can for your own well being and that of others.
It amazes me what Republicans choose to teach their children. Civility is for suckers.
Scream obscenities at people who have the gall to disagree with you. If it looks like you won’t get your way threaten people; school Board members, election officials, public servants of all sorts can be bullied into submission.
If you lose, claim the game was rigged and assemble an army to take what you want.
And above all, remember that science, logic, and facts are for wienies. Your opinion does not have to be based in anybody’s reality except your own.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
Move them along
The city of Los Angeles may soon have a 2022 ballot measure renaming the city as LaGarbageville.
To rally support for enshrinement of the homeless street squatters and RVs, there is a art design contest for a new city seal that might tout the city’s disadvantages: such as man’s best friend and his master both squatting over a sidewalk and gutter used as a latrine, perhaps injection needles crossed like swords to celebrate their victory over fed up citizens, maybe arms raised in defiance displaying the needle tracks of inebriate users plus a trash dump on a stylized city street grid with a setting sun as background.
Even San Francisco may adopt a similar city seal.
There are many cities in L.A. County witnessing this degradation of their towns with nothing but promises of exorbitant government spending as a solution.
The plan to convert parking lots into villages with costly movable 8’x12’mini-homes at $700,000 each screams corruption by insiders fleecing taxpayers.
I think the best solution is to move the crumb bums along unless they seek mental health counseling, get a job, quit drugs and alcohol and conform.
Otherwise its Hit the Road Jack!
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Language is sometimes strange
Why do you think they call it dope?
Back in my day, it meant that only dopes do drugs.
Today, it means the subject matter is of the highest possible quality and excellence.
Bad is now good. He’s bad, he’s bad, you know it. I guess he actually was bad.
You know who I’m talking about. He sang a song about a rat.
Our language has mutated and it’s been a roller coaster ride.
Today we have the term “friends with benefits.” Back in the good old days when my life was ruled by music and hormones, we just called it trippin’.
Not to be confused with tripping, which was another popular term at the time.
You could be gay back then without being a homosexual. It just meant happy.
Fags are still cigarettes in England. In London, a packet of fags is just a pack of smokes.
I prefer pleasantly plump figures to stick figures. I often think the “before” picture is better on those Liposuction commercials.
In and out in a day. To me, the message is: “resume your unhealthy lifestyle immediately.”
I saw a prescription drug commercial for your dog. It had the same deadly side effects as the human drugs. Make sure your dog discusses this with it’s doctor first.
Watch out for narcotics laced Halloween candy. When I was a kid it was razor blades in apples. Pixy Sticks with Red dye #2. Fist fights, soaped windows and smashed pumpkins.
But at least nobody was getting shot. Just fat, sassy and diabetic.
This year I’m going trick or treating as the J & J Booster shot.
Have a safe and spooky Halloween everyone.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
