Come a long way
Back in August when I saw the list of candidates for local nonpartisan races, I whimsically asked, “Could this be the Year of the Woman in the Antelope Valley?”
And interestingly enough, many of the most qualified candidates (experience, name recognition, fundraising ability, endorsements and year-long voter engagement) in my humble opinion were women running in the most high-profile positions.
Fast forward to October, and we have proof that some of these women are the strongest candidates because they are getting attacked with the most hit mailers and social media attacks by their opponents who are obviously afraid of them.
Three candidates come to mind: Laura Bettencourt for Palmdale mayor; and Donita Winn and Jill McGrady for AV Union High School Board. All have been viciously and falsely mischaracterized. I support them all.
What was the tagline from the Virginia Slims commercials? “You’ve come a long way, baby.”
Sandy Corrales
Palmdale
Vote yes on Measure AV
As a citizen of Palmdale I thought it appropriate for me write you in the hopes that you would share my beliefs regarding Measure AV.
I think given the impact of Covid on our entire community and the loss of so much revenue in the city because of businesses closing we need to help our city.
I believe an increase in the sales tax is a fair solution to help us get through this time as a city. I have read the measure and seen the presentation provided by the city on the city website. Even though I don’t like the idea of any tax increase I believe that this is a time that we as a community can come together to help our city. It is also my understanding that we can cancel the tax in the future.
I also understand that if we don’t pass the increase that it is almost certain the state or county will increase the sales tax and we will get pennies on the dollar. With Measure AV all the money stays in the city.
Honestly my first thought when I heard about the measure was “No Way. What an awful time to raise taxes.”
After thinking about it and understanding how our community has been affected by these times I think it is a smart solution to help keep our city financially stable and it will help or city take care of our community well into the future and it will stop our hard earned money from going to a County that gives us very little back.
Michael Ross
Palmdale
Not our corner
A few weeks ago, the Valley Press printed an article by Don Thompson of the Associated Press, examining the economic situation in California. He stated that California has regained about a third of the 2.6 million non farm jobs it lost due to the coronavirus in March and April. So much for Donald Trump’s huge economic recovery.
Our unemployment rate hovers around 11%, somewhere between a recession and depression. Michael Bernick, former director of the state Employment Development Department, observed that the economic numbers show that local workforce boards are reporting little new hirings. He surmised that employers are very slowly bringing back a few workers, “but are not engaging in new hires.”
He pointed out that our leisure and hospitality sector is still down by 600,000 jobs from a year ago. Also the job gains were low-paying service jobs, “indicating the economic impact is not very large.”
L.A. county has a jobless rate of 15.1%. He concluded that our state, the world’s fifth-largest economy, has not only lost 2.6 million jobs, but has seen the virus killing more than 17,000 Californians. Trump keeps telling us that “we have rounded the corner.” I wonder what corner he lives on.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Some humor
On the lighter side: Six allowed at Thanksgiving gatherings, but 30 allowed at a funeral. I’ll be holding a funeral for my pet turkey that will pass away on Nov 26th. Refreshments provided.
Gene Sannes
Lancaster
About polls
Polls are hard to believe these days. I suggest another method each of us can conduct.
Go to a local Walmart and count those who wear masks properly and those who don’t. Chances are the first group are Dems and the second are Republicans. For the uninformed properly means over your mouth and nose. The results may be as accurate as the national surveys.
If you don’t shop at Walmart try any other store.
Bob Deal
Lancaster
