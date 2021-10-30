Finally
First, of all “congratulations to me” and all of the other people involved in the Project of traffic signal at 42nd Street and Avenue L and the following: Mark Pestrella, Director of Los Angeles County Public works, Mayor Rex Parris, C Peng Engineering and Robert’s Cement Company. And all of their independent contractors who worked on this project.
It started with me and my correspondence with the Department of Public works and the City of Lancaster many many years ago, but look at how it turned out!
A truly beautiful job well done, by all who did their best to bring us this fine work to our community, along with the safety, it now bring us in crossing the street to get to the other side, hopefully in a safe way.
A sincere thank you to all who participated in these works.
What a fine job done. May God Bless you all, keep you safe and healthy out there. C. Peng Engineering, guys, I will miss seeing you at work in the early mornings, take care of yourselves.
Annie Uribe-Holbrook
Quartz Hill
Sorry or not sorry?
T
he National School Board Association(NSBA) has chosen to apologize for a letter it sent to Merrick Garland instructing him to use the FBI to stop parents from protesting Critical Race Theory teaching in school, and threatening school board members when they refused to listen to them.
Mr. Garland, at a hearing before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, which has oversight power for the Dept of Justice (Garland’s political sinecure) refused to dismantle the task force he created to do their bidding.
Seems apology can be both meant and fake.
Clyde Dotson
Lancaster
Columbus the ‘hero’
I
n his column “The irony of mobs and those Columbus statues”, (October 10), William Warford states, “Columbus Day remains a federal holiday, though not a state holiday in California. Some cities, such as Los Angeles, recognize the holiday as Indigenous Peoples Day.
“Many Columbus statues have been vandalized and torn down in the last few years.”
Warford treats Columbus like a hero by praising him and claiming, “He certainly connected two lands that were previously unaware of each other.”
Berkeley, CA, was the first city in America to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 1992 as word about Columbus’ brutal behavior became more widely known.
Shannon Speed, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation and director of the UCLA American Indian Studies Center said, “We now know a great deal about the history and the way that he and his people behaved when they came to this continent, which included pillaging, raping and generally setting in motion a genocide of the people who were already here. That is not something we want to celebrate.”
According to the website History.com, “Upon arriving in the Bahamas, the explorer and his men forced the native peoples they found there into slavery.
Later, while serving as the governor of Hispaniola, he allegedly imposed barbaric forms of punishment including torture.
“In response to native unrest and revolt, Columbus ordered a brutal crackdown in which many natives were killed. Columbus ordered their dismembered bodies to be paraded through the streets.
“Columbus sent thousands of peaceful Taino Indians from the island of Hispaniola to Spain to be sold. Many died on route.
Those left behind were forced to search for gold in mines and work on plantations. Within 60 years after Columbus landed, only a few hundred of what may have been 250,000 Taino were left on their island.”
Art Sirota
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.