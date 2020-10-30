‘Dibit logic’
The WISP hypothesis might explain the following: Io’s volcanoes, Jupiter’s magnetic field, the sun’s magnetic fields, the 11 year reversals of the sun’s main magnetic field, the erratic reversals and wandering of the Earth’s magnetic field, the slowing down of Voyager 2, Earth’s hot spots and heat, Earth’s ice ages, the acceleration of the universe’s expansion, spiral galaxies, globular galaxies, fast radio bursts and the bending of light near stars, the separation of galaxies and maybe even black holes and gravity.
Maybe houses should be glued together.
Dibit logic might explain how the brain works. My pondering on this subject led to massive parallel asynchronous processing of G C A T and U (that is, DNA and four of five logic) all with sub-microsecond speed.
John Charlton
Lancaster
Predictions
My casual listening and reading of what the Harris/Biden administration would implement if they are elected lists some of their planned actions as I see them.
Oil, gas supplies restricted, higher gasoline prices, cessation of fracking and extensive oil exploration, stepped up spending for solar & windmill eyesores in Calif and across the U.S., reimposing of taxes cut by President Trump, new wealth tax on retirement savings in IRA’s, 401K and deferred income plans before they’re taxed when used to supplement retirement income, plans to raise taxes beyond prior levels, reimposition of regulations, higher unemployment in blue states, school closings continuing, restaurant and bar closures, church services restricted, more illegal immigration, abandonment of the border wall, relaxation of tariffs with China, no trade protections, jobs being shipped back overseas, Demos slurping up billionaires campaign cash, acceptance of continued censoring by corrupt news media and social networking sites, no prosecution of rioting and looting crimes, reduced or cancelled spending for police protection, evisceration of the Bill of Rights, more controls on our medical care limits and choices, copying President Trump’s Covid 19 battle successes claiming the same as their own, involvement in marginal wars that sacrifice our military heroes, severe cuts to our military spending, tiresome false promises designed only to garner votes.
All the schemes listed are being plugged into the Harris/Biden campaign by the left wing radicals operating behind the curtain and chomping at the bit to destroy our America. Never believe that they even remotely care about you as it is only for them to control. We all need to think very hard when we vote about how Harris/ Biden will undercut all the advantages POTUS Trump has brought to the country.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Don’t believe the hype
Do not be fooled by all the hype and rhetoric being spun by local affluent business owners and prominent members of clergy.
Measure LC, if passed will send the new tax increase to the Lancaster General Fund, this means it can and will be spent on any and all things as the City of Lancaster sees fit.
Oh, wait you say, but there will be Citizen Oversight to review where the new taxes are spent and who do you think this Oversight group will be comprised of? You have to know this so-called Oversight group will be hand-picked by city officials. If you believe this puppet group of individuals will have any real authority, then we’ve all got beach front property to, right here on Lancaster shores.
Bet you saying, the mailers say it could be spent on 911 services and schools. That is a big maybe and remember, property owners already pay taxes for trauma/emergency services, LA Co Fire Dept and schools.
How about the City drop funding any number of pet projects like: Our famous Sight Seeing Aircraft (aka LEAPS @ $90k+ per mo) or rebadging and motto changes replacing “Its Positively Clear” motto (how much $ to rebadge vehicles, new stationary, new embroidery for shirts and hats) lots of pork spending could be cut.
If your concerned and frustrated from the questionable and often ridiculous projects the City has spent and continues to exhaust city revenues on, then please vote no on LC.
Robert Wood
Lancaster
