Too long
Thank you to Windsor Taunton for writing. I don’t recall seeing your name among the letters before.
You gave me a reason to read someone else’s opinion this week rather than the usual suspects whom often resort to unnecessary, childish name calling.
Of course, it was a quick read — thanks for that too. I turned the page after your letter as apparently the GSN’s imposed number of days between printing submissions from the same writers over and over again has reset for the other two, whose names I won’t mention.
I wonder if they know what TL;DR means? I propose a variation on that: TF;DR with the “F” standing for “frequent.”
Phil Harvey
Rosamond
History as it applies to today
One of my favorite features in the AV Press is “Today in History.” You can learn a lot just by reading about these past events.
I also like to see how these events could have affected current ones. So, here it goes.
On August 26, 1957, the Soviets announced it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.
The Cold War was at its height and the military-industrial complex was raking in the bucks. President Eisenhower tried to slow it down, but he failed.
On August 28, 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
If King were still alive he would have given an “I Have a Nightmare” speech when Trump was elected.
On August 30, 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the Supreme Court.
The second Black justice was Clarence Thomas. We went from the top to the bottom.
On September 8, 1964, public schools in Prince Edward County, Virginia, reopened after being closed for five years by officials trying to prevent court-ordered desegregation.
Republicans continue to tell us that racism never existed in America and that CRT is evil.
On September 13, 2020, in defiance of state regulations and health guidelines, Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling the mask-less crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus. And this is the person you want to see run again for president? Really?
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.