Riots and protests
America was founded on riots and protests.
The Boston Tea Party, The Pennsylvania Rebellion, Shay’s Rebellion, The Whisky Rebellion and Fries Rebellion were some of the early riots and protests that founded America.
Riots and protests can produce change.
Benjamin W. Hawkins
Lancaster
Thank you
Thank you brave deputies and firemen, persons, for the outstanding job you both do in protecting us.
May God bless and protect you. Amen.
Yes, the rest of your community also thanks you.
Do stay well and safe. The proud nephew of Eugene W. Yes, my uncle was like Elvis Presley and Nat King Cole — that is, one of a kind. There will never be another. No one can fill my uncle’s shoes! No one!
Those of you who had the honor or knowing my uncle or has heard of him, you know, what I mean, a great and honorable lawman, indeed.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
Her version
I recently saw reference to Chuck Yeager being the first person to break the sound barrier flying an airplane.
Not true.
He was the first to do that — in sustained level flight — which was a great accomplishment by itself.
Repeatedly, in WWII, both the English “Spitfire” and German “Messerschmidt” fighter-planes broke the sound barrier while diving to escape pursuers. They were the only planes which could attain that speed and not break up.
Right after WWII a Spitfire (and pilot) was “barnstorming” across Canada, demonstrating the spectacular dives. The school I was attending in North Toronto, set up a field trip for those interested in planes, to see the Spitfire show at a small airfield nearby. I loved airplanes (and had several models) so jumped at the chance.
The show’s MC told us, before the flyby from our left, to stick our fingers in our ears; lean to the left and brace against the airwave shock and loud noise to come a certain number of seconds after the flyby. He said if we were not braced, we could be knocked over.
Then: I saw it — I heard it — I felt it!
It was utterly fantastic! The plane flew well within 30 feet of us, and was so low it seemed if he put the wheels down, he’d land.
Nations always like to slant history to their liking (or advantage).
I have written before about this “true fact,’ but it will be ignored again.
It’s sad that eye witnesses to recent world history (i.e. the Holocaust too) are dying out.
Jane McRae Nauman
Quartz Hill
Editor’s note: According to the BBC, the Spitfire and other planes such as the American P-51 Mustang and P-47 Thunderbolt came close to breaking the sound barrier, but didn’t. Instead, they helped researchers glimpse the kind of challenges supersonic flight would bring and led to the development of a different aircraft shape, one that could deal with the shockwaves created on the way to the sound barrier.
Peace and quiet
Finally we have a take action governor, who has stopped the senseless destruction of clay pigeons.
In the past hundreds of these innocent targets would be mercilessly shot down every Sunday morning at sporting clubs such as Palmdale’s Fin & Feather trap range.
Thanks to governor Newsome that has become unlikely due to the difficulty in finding shot shells to purchase. I personally checked on some of the places that once sold ammo and found that Dicks, Wally world, Big five and Turners no longer sell ammo or it’s components.
Single handedly bringing down a thriving industry and recreational sport has to be one of our governors crowning achievements.
Now if he can just shut down the rest of California’s industries maybe we can get some peace and quiet around here, that is once the rumble of U-haul trucks has stopped.
Jim MacCurdy
Palmdale
‘Terrible’ debate
The president debate was just terrible. Trump did not do himself any good by not letting Biden answer questions.
Now the press want to cancel any more debates due to Trump talking over everybody. Two bad candidates running for president so we have to vote for the best one of the two and hope for the best for our country.
Is this really the best that we can do? I would like to see at least one more debate that is under control so we can see what their answers to the questions are. I still know who I will be voting for, but wish for a better choice.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
