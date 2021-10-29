So much for that
Headline summary of article: DHS Using Texas Airports to Disperse Illegal Immigrants Released From Detention:
So much for security.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
God fearing and freedom loving
My response to Vincent Whites letter dated 10-22-21. Want facts....the added cure for Bidenitis is common sense. As far as the BLM just look into the history of their founders radical marxist ideology which supports unrest.
If Black lives really mattered to the BLM they would focus their efforts in Chicago. During the 2020 summer of love riots many BLM signs were seen during the rioting burning and looting.... the BLM leadership kept quiet, silence speaks volumes.
Any human pleading for his or her life regardless of color or at who’s hands its in understandably draws pain anguish rage and anger to include George Floyd.
Mr. White will never criticize Biden he enjoys paying higher prices at the pump, market etc..etc.. all made intentionally and created by design on Bidens hellbent path to socialism. Mr. White does not have to criticize Biden the liberal media is doing it for him 24/7 since 2016 non stop.
The 1960s MLK civil rights movement was change through peaceful protest, the marxist GWH Whites later infiltrated the movement. MLB was able to open the conscience of a nation and in so doing made MLK into a real leader. 90% of the BLM movement are marxist Whites a repeat of the 1960s.
“Trump raised the deficit each of the 4 years he was in office” also benefiting Black millionaire entertainers, actors and Athletics while Biden wants to raise the deficit by $3.5 trillion in under one year, claiming it will pay for its self, more like taxing and destroying the middle class.
I feel honored to be mentioned with Ms. Avila and Mr. Hernandez we Latinos are just like conservatives in that unlike other minorities were God fearing, hard working, family oriented and freedom loving people.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
‘Utterly classless’
On Monday, October 18, Colin Powell died at the age of 84. Within hours, political figures of various ideologies and parties came forward to praise his patriotism, his significant achievements, his public service and his qualities as a human being and family man. George W. Bush stated he was a “great public servant,” starting with his time as a soldier in Vietnam. Barack Obama declared, “he lived the promise of America,” helping young people achieve their aspirations.
From former Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright to current Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, to former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, to Jimmy Carter and Dick Cheney, came the accolades and high praises.
Everyone except for one political figure lauded Colin Powell. You guessed it, former president, Donald Trump couldn’t wait to ramrod Powell. He pointed to his “big mistakes in Iraq,” whatever that means, to being a phony Republican, who endorsed Democrats for president like Obama and Joe Biden.
Trump’s only honest statement is that he hoped that the “Fake News” will one day say nice things about him when he kicks the bucket. A CNN editor-at-large summed up Trump: he is “classless, utterly classless”. I assume Trump has climbed back into his cave.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
