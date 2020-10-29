Halloween moon
There is a “Blue Moon” October 31. But it is not because October has two full moons.
The mistaken definition of a Blue Moon started from an article in Sky & Telescope magazine, March 1946, where the writer misinterpreted a 1937 almanac, and made the statement that a Blue Moon “is the second full moon in a month”.
That has become the colloquial definition. A Blue Moon is the 3rd full moon in a season when there are 4 full moons in that season.
But it gets more complicated: what is a season?
Seasons are basically broken up into 3 months per season; one full moon each month — Spring (Vernal), Summer (Estival), Autumn (Autumnal), and Winter (Hibernal). Each of these seasons are marked by a solstice or an equinox event. The astronomical seasons run between these events, which in 2020 are in order: March 19, June 20, September 22, and December 21. So the next astronomical Blue Moon will be August 22, 2021, after the Summer Solstice.
Ah, but there’s more! The meteorological seasons start on the first day of a calendar month, when the following three months include a solstice or equinox. This is now what is commonly used for Blue Moons. Our Autumn season then runs from September 1 through November 30. During this period in 2020, there are 4 full moons, and October 31 is the third full moon. The Harvest Moon falls on October 1 this year. If the Harvest Moon fell on September 30, giving September two full moons, the September 30 full moon would not be a Blue Moon; October 31 would still be the Blue Moon being that it is the third full moon in a season.
Either way, having a full moon on Halloween is a treat and not a trick.
R.D. Smith
Lancaster
The experiment
The experiment is our Democracy. Though a duration of 234 years, we have been able to maintain our Democracy. The November 2020 election has become one of most important elections for the American people. The pathways are: continue down the “Trumpism” path with white supremacy, no apathy for people that can catch the COVID-19 virus, are suffering from it, or have died from it; does not recognize scientific facts that are contrary to Big Business retaining huge profits; isolating the United States from world organizations; returning the county back to 1950’s segregation and way of living and thinking. These are only a few of the negatives of the “Trumpism” path.
The alternate path, maintains our Democracy. Addresses our social divisions and will attempt to restore American unity. Fight the current COVID-19 pandemic from unified national level, that applies to all Americans. We must not continue to ignore scientific facts and Doctors that have spent their life times in fighting infectious diseases. Re-train people for today’s and future jobs.
Recognize and accept that humans and hydrocarbons are drastically negatively affecting our planet. Strengthen existing policies and if necessary establish additional for the enforcement of the elimination of fossil fuels for energy production. i.e., move toward a hydrogen fuel economy from a fossil fuel economy, as Europe and Asia are now progressing. Taking care of all Americans with a heath care system that is totally inclusive.
Actually build replacement and additional infrastructure, such as High Speed Rail and local transit systems that serves all citizens.
Our American population has diversified to the extent that we can no longer ignore. Thus, all population segments must be equally represented in government and in all walks of life. As the saying go’s, “a house divided can not stand.”
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
The squanderers
The presidents taxes again? For four years we have heard about the presidents taxes and how much he paid or did not pay. I am sure the IRS is well able to check his returns without Democrat politicians getting in the mix.
The one thing Mr. Trump did do that Pelosi, Shumer, Feinstine, Harris, Biden et al don’t do is to make payroll.
His company’s employ thousands of people.
How does Pelosi and company make the millions of dollars while in government service, did Biden report all his income from dubious sources.
Did Feinstein while on committee get contracts for her husbands company, yes, was that on the up and up, no, but she got away with it.
Rich people avoid taxes in a variety of ways.
Buying art work and donating to museum, donating to charity, taking a loss in business, having very well paid accountants, having their main residence in a low tax state.
Even average citizens are advised to use a tax consultant when April 15th comes around so you don’t overpay basic common sense.
How many people right here in California move out of state on retirement to avoid the high taxes here and take their deferred compensation to Idaho, Arizona, Nevada.
An old proverb goes ”Those who live in glass houses should not throw rocks.” Good advice, maybe some politicians could take note. One more thing on taxes. If you vote yes on Measure AV to raise the sales tax you likely have more money than common sense. They promise to fix the roads etc. but will squander that money just like they squander the current taxes, roundabouts and eyes in the sky.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
