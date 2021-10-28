They want the whole pie
Colin Powell, a moderate Republican, died last week. He was a 4-star general, Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs Of Staff (under former President George H.W. Bush), National Security Advisor (former President Ronald Reagan); and Secretary Of State (former President George W. Bush). “Colin Powell Endorses Obama For 2nd Term,” Reuters, Oct 2012.
In order to fit in with the Republican Party, African Americans are not to bring up racism: “The Black Republicans who articulate ideas consistent with white grievance, or who work to undermine claims of racism, are given broad platforms within the party.” “The GOP Prizes Black Republicans - As Long As They Don’t Alienate White Members,” America Magazine, Feb 2021.
However, Powell spoke out: “I think what the Republican Party needs to do now is take a very hard look at itself and understand that the country has changed. The country is changing demographically. And if the Republican Party does not change along with that demographic, they’re going to be in trouble.” CNN, 18 Oct 2021.
He endorsed Obama twice because he “…didn’t like the darkening political discourse in America. “We have come to live in a society based on insults, on lies and on things that just aren’t true,” Powell said in 2018. “It creates an environment where deranged people feel empowered.” Reuters, Ibid.
Following the deadly January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol incited by former President Donald Trump, Powell said that he no longer considered himself a Republican. CNN, Ibid.
The Republican Party has done nothing to embrace diversity. No one has responded to my question as to why the Republican Party still consists of white males.
In the past, there was division, but there was also bipartisanship. Sadly, the Republican Party wants the whole pie and refuses to share one piece.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Too busy
President Biden is so busy that he doesn’t have time to visit our border
with Mexico.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
Not the GOP
Reply to Mr. Jung: So you can quote left, liberal folk about illegals and Covid. I can quote folk from the correct place — right. I don’t do that, why? Who of you would believe it? Zero. Just as I dismiss your “stats.” Why? #1 — none of the illegals should be in American and #2, 6% is a lot of folk, considering more than, up to, 5 million have crossed illegally.
Reply to Mr. Brax: Congrats! For the 1st time I can recall your actually made some, not all, valid points, in your letter, printed Wed., 10-20-21 ... where you, and every left, liberal person went wrong, was point #4. No one, and I mean no one is trying to suppress any minority, or any eligible American voter. We just want everyone who votes, to have the ID that is required to operate a car, cash a check, buy anything on credit, etc. — all of which 99% of Americans already have.
We have even offered to pick-up, take those who are unable to get around, to get the ID, free of any charges, and even take to vote — its your party who is the suppressors — not the G.O.P.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.