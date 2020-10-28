Cameras for everyone
The voters of California said we should get rid of daylight savings time 2 years ago. I understand that the state legislators have not brought it up for a vote as required. But they have time for other important issues like not registering pedophiles as sexual predators.
Interesting thought everyone wants cops to have cameras why not edu-cams. Cameras on teachers so parents or grandparents can pop in once in a while and see what the indoctrinators are instilling on the little darlings today?
While we are at it why not have a camera on all our legislators and congressmen when they are at work so we can listen in on who they are talking to and what they are saying.
I vote for the first cameras on Schiff, Pelosi and Nadler.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Some ‘songs’
I just read that Stevie Wonder wrote a new song to inspire change.
So I decided to write 10 songs of my own with lyrics in the hope that it will inspire listeners to unite and set aside all the hate frustration hopelessness and anger instilled by the radical liberal left which is destroying America from the inside out.
Song 1. Taken personal responsibility.
Song 2. Stop killing each other.
Song 3. Quit living in the past.
Song 4. Lacking leadership.
Song 5. Dream turned nightmare.
Song 6. Running out of fingers.
Song 7. Treat her like a queen.
Song 8. Setting priorities.
Song 9. Searching for love understanding and forgiveness.
And my favorite.....Song 10. Serving more then self.
We are living in desperate times real change starts from within so hopefully these songs will awaken the human spirit in uniting America. We currently cannot hold any one responsible for abuses and injustices of the past. Let us not forget America was founded with the understanding that we are a nation founded under GOD.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Changing the Constitution
Our votes will determine the direction our nation will take for the next four years. We need to be wise in our individual decisions. We should not be thinking through our political minds, but our rational minds.
This election will determine the future of the Supreme Court. Adding Justice’s to the Court will not make it better, it will make it a political forum. FDR tried to do it in the 1930’s and even his Democrat supporters didn’t support it. Justice Ginsburg voiced her opinion that nine was the right number.
The Constitution calls for the Legislature to vigorously debate and pass legislation. The Executive approves or veto’s that legislation.
The Judiciary rules on if the mechanics of the approved legislation meets the guidelines of the Constitution. The Judiciary does not make laws.
If the Supreme Court is changed, we may see a reactionary Court that no longer bases its rulings on the Constitution, but the way in which public opinion is leaning at the time.
That is fine for the squeaky wheel of today, but what about the squeaky wheel of next year, or next decade.
Some are already saying that the First Amendment needs to change. Depending on who you listen too; it may be the right to gather; the right of free speech; or the right to worship.
A reactionary legislature and executive may sign into law restrictions to some or all of those rights. A reactionary Court could enforce those decisions.
Then where is the freest country the world has ever seen going to be. Please review the history books, many nations have gone that way in the past. And those nations did not last.
May God Bless the US, its Constitution, and its people.
Greg Carlson
Rosamond
Closer to home
I agree with Patty Akkid in her recent letter. It’s time to get on with subjects closer to home. Everything that could be said about Trump and Biden has been said.
As we all continue to experience the covid 19 life, and the valley begins to opens up it is going to be a different place. So many popular businesses are closed: Sears, 24 hour fitness, Habachi restaurant, Pier One, Party City, most churches, the movies, plus a number of good mom and pop places. I continue to wonder why it is OK to pack people in Walmart, Home Depot and the grocery stores but not in any restaurants or churches?
We are all staying pretty close to home these days and out outings are usually around town. Wouldn’t you think that local driving would be more inviting if the roads were in good repair?
With the limited amount of traffic, the quarantine time would have been just right to fix the roads. I didn’t happen.
On a personal note, my son came down with the virus while doing his job.
He was treated in the hospital then placed in a hotel to recuperate. He is fine now but it’s still out there and masks and distancing are the way of life.
With the coming of cold weather, many of our outdoor activities will no longer be possible. Churches and restaurants just have to open soon.
I contacted my county supervisor urging her to let us get carefully back to a more normal routine. Haven’t heard back yet.
Finally, voting. We will drop off our ballots at the voting place.
But haven’t we always heard that sending valuables (money) in the mail is dangerous?
My vote is more valuable than money so in the drop box it goes.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Mailers and criminals
It is just a terrible election when most of the political mailers are negative lies about candidates, instead of being positive announcements of what a candidate, if elected, intends to do for us.
I am referring specifically to the hate mailers sent out reporting lies and exaggerations about candidate for Palmdale Mayor, Laura Bettencourt, and also about AVUHSD candidate Donna Winn. The senders of these mailers hide their identity. It is very difficult to pin down who exactly was sending them.
I hope these two candidates get a fair representation. I would vote for both of them.
Since this counts as my one letter per week to the editor, I must add my thanks to LASD Deputy Gruppie for his diligence and expertise in apprehending the felons driving a truck with a huge trailer full of harvested marijuana — nearly 800 pounds of the stuff! Thanks for keeping Lake L.A. — and all of us in the Antelope Valley — as safe as possible from these criminals.
Patty Akkad
Acton
Shame on you
Miguel Coronado shame on you. It doesn’t take long for one’s true colors to shine. Take Miguel Coronado, the ambulance chasing publicity hound. Now.
According to the news yesterday was caught stealing the campaign signs of his opponents.
He will be a disaster as an example for our kids. He is a Ruffin supporter and together our kids will suffer more than they have already. He was one agenda, promote me me me.
It is to bad that right now our education system is run by far left kooks that hire other far left kooks to teach. It makes me sad to know they can spew their hate and misguided political rhetoric to influential young kids. The reason we see teenagers trying to turn our country into a socialist nation is because of teachers like that.
Please vote no on Mr. Coronado.
Edward Brentlinger
Lancaster
What a world
Rosa parks, Ice Cube, and President Trump. Quite the combo. Isn’t it? You’d think they’d have nothing in common. Well, think again.
Without knowing it, all three are bonded by the impact of Illegal immigration on civil rights. For instance: On 1/10/2010, the U.S. Commission on Civil rights, sent a brief titled, “ the impact of illegal immigration on the wages and employment of black workers,” to President Obama, and both houses of congress. In the brief, it was concluded that illegal immigration would have a negative impact, on black employment. That should be no surprise to civil rights workers.
After all, if your a history buff, you know, that Rosa Parks advanced Civil rights. If your an internet geek, you know, Ice Cube, combined his “contract with Black America,” plan, with Trumps Platinum Plan.
The Platinum Plan, commits $500 billion to black owned businesses. Frankly. Calling Trump a racist, doesn’t add up.
Anyway. Lets get back to the subject. If you can’t see that illegal immigration is a set-back to civil rights, think again. Weird isn’t it?
A Biden vote will return Rosa Parks to the back of the bus. What’a world.
Robert MC Gregor
Palmdale
A ‘man of action’
During my twenty-one years in the active duty US Army and California National Guard, I served in Desert Storm and deployed a further two times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Thousands of brave aviators, like Mike Garcia, flew combat missions in those hostile skies, ready at a moment’s notice to assist forces on the ground in contact with the enemy.
There is no doubt in my mind that those aviators saved many lives and, sometimes at great sacrifice. Christy Smith, Mike Garcia’s Democrat opponent for CA 25, a congressional area that covers the Antelope Valley, is basically a local girl who worked in the Washington Swamp as a policy analyst (whatever that is when it’s home), before parlaying that “no experience” job into a CA State Assembly seat. Even before the paint was dry in her Sacramento office, she was selected as chairperson for the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management.
I guess when handing out Democrat positions, the Hunter Biden rule applies ‚ “No experience, No Problem.” Correct me if I am wrong, but is California still in the throes of a pandemic, and did we not just face one of the worst fire seasons in decades? Where was Christy Smith with all her “emergency management” experience? — it’s easier finding Waldo!
There is a strong possibility that the new Space Command Headquarters may be located in the Antelope Valley — and with it thousands of good paying jobs. Mike Garcia, with his military and aviation experience, is ideally suited to interface both with the community and the US military. That’s why I am voting for Mike Garcia — “Man of Action,” as opposed to Christy Smith — “Missing in Action.”
Bill Heard
Palmdale
