Take a guess
Everyone likes to take a true and false quiz. Remember your first answer is usually the correct one. Here we go.
1. President Joe Biden decided to forgive $10,000 of most a student’s loan debt. These students then could be able to buy a home or car. And it would help the economy to grow. Most Republicans opposed it because it might cause a deficit but it didn’t bother them to vote for a two trillion Trump tax cut primarily for wealthy folks and causing a huge deficit.
2. Mike Garcia, as a Republican, will support a national ban on abortions. Christy Smith opposes politicians and the government controlling the body of a woman.
3. Mid term elections are right around the corner. Trump has said that if a Democrat wins a close vote for the Senate, then it means that the election was rigged. It will be a fair and honest election if a Republican wins.
4. Mitch McConnell has said that the GOP might lose the Senate because it is important to select Republican candidates that have quality. Hmmm.
5. After the violence and insanity of the Capitol insurrection, some Republicans went back into the House and tried to reject the certification of the Electoral College votes and thus keep Biden from becoming president, including our own Mike Garcia.
7. Henry Ford is well known for saying, “History is bunk.” There are a few right wing AV Press letter writers who would agree with him. Ford was also a vigorous racist. I wonder if those letter writers would agree with him when it comes to race.
You guessed it. Every statement is true.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Extremism
I urge Voters to Vote no on Measure 1, it is too Extreme. It allows Late Term Abortion and Sexism. We all understand that things happen in life and the right for a Woman to choose to have a baby is up to them to a point.
That point is when science has told us a baby’s shape has taken place and a beating heart is at around 16 weeks. We allow for the 3 Exceptions.
But we cannot allow babies to be chopped up limb by limb, and heads chopped off. That is gruesome murder. The law also will allow mother to abort baby based on sex of the baby.
If she decides she wants a boy, she can kill that girl or vice-versa.
That sick extreme action cannot be allowed in our State our Country or our World.
My friend just had a baby two-months early because of complications. Ashley is a heathy beautiful baby girl. I cannot imagine that state law, mankind would have allowed her to be chopped-up and discarded at 7 months, can U?
We are better than this. I have grown tired of the Left and Right “Extreme Views” on this issue and many other issues. We need sensible society leadership and laws; we cannot allow small radical extreme groups of populations to divide this country on issues that the vast majority can agree on sensibly.
This Measure sets us back and actually tricks voters into thinking we agree on abortion but doesn’t fully explain what it actually will allow.
The majority believe in a womans right to choose, but we the majority do not believe in late-term abortion and putting it and sexist abortion practices as a right in our state constitution.
Vote No on Measure 1, Stop Extremism in CA and America.
Jason Zink
Palmdale
