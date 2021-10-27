Remember this
Congratulations California Democrats! Your elected officials have lost another year implementing our voter approved time change.
Does it really take over 3 years to copy a Arizona document that did the same thing? Remember this the next time you vote. Your elected officials are only interested in things that enhance government control/power not your requirements.
Nelson Barter
Palmdale
They’re related
As if it weren’t enough that I must put on hip boots to wade through Judy Watson’s anti-Biden, anti-Newsom claptrap, her son, Mike, is now peddling fake news and lies. (“Same Viewpoint”, 10/23/21). Like his mother, Mike has no credibility.
A few of Mike’s enumerated pronouncements, while factually inaccurate, were nonetheless amusing.
3. “Having natural immunity has been proven more affective [sic].” Where, Mike, on planet OAN, Fox or Newsmax? https://www.nebraskamed.com/COVID/covid-19-studies-natural-immunity-versus-vaccination
4. “Exactly how are Republicans suppressing votes? By asking US citizens to simply supply identification at the polls?” Hysterical! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Republican_efforts_to_restrict_voting_following_the_2020_presidential_election
6. “The US is the lowest producer of emissions so talk to China and Asia.” Wrong again, Mike. https://climatetrade.com/which-countries-are-the-worlds-biggest-carbon-polluters/
To appreciate Judy and Mike’s umbilical relationship, and better understand their OAN-fueled thought processes, read her letter captioned “The ‘Real’ Reason” (AVP, 10/20/21).
Judy blamed the cargo backlog at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on Gov. Newsom and the Democrats. Now, that was funny! https://www.yahoo.com/news/fact-check-california-trucking-regulations-200918477.html
Scott Evans
Los Angeles
Trump shows his ‘love’
Just when I think Trumpty Dumpty cannot get any lower with his tweets or crude remarks, he seems to lower the bar even lower. The man has no decorousness or civility.
Soon after it was announced that Colin Powell had passed way, Trump said in a statement released Tuesday morning; “Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”
“But anyway, may he rest in peace!”
Could Donald’s nastiness be due to the fact that Colin was very critical of Donald? Or maybe it is because he voted for and supported Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton, and Joe Biden?
Over his term in office former President Bone-Spurs, has said “he loves the military more than any other president has ever loved the military.”
Really? So is this how one who loves the military so much speaks of one of our greatest four star general? As we all know Colin Powell spent most of his life in the military and served in the Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush administrations.
In addition, he notably led Operation Desert Storm in 1991 as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He was also secretary of state from 2001 to 2005. He was the first Black person to serve in either of the two positions.
Unlike Trumpty Dumpty, Colin was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He was born in Harlem as the son of two Jamaican immigrants and was raised in the South Bronx.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
