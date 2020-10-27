Not a crook
By the time Donald Trump is done. He will make Nixon look like a choir boy.
Nixon and Trump refused to reveal their taxes and you know what happen to Nixon. Do you see the similarities?
I am not a crook as he was getting on Air Force One for the last time.
Williams A. Collins III
Rosamond
A vote for Garcia
I watched the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce candidate forum featuring Assemblywoman Christy Smith and Congressman Mike Garcia hosted virtually on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
The differences could not be starker as Rep. Garcia advocated for reopening our economy and schools. In contrast, Smith defended her votes for job killing AB5 and higher taxes.
She also absurdly asserted that California wildfires are caused by climate change. Even left-of-center Mother Jones magazine reported this:
Nearly 150 million trees died in California between 2010 and 2018, officials estimated last year—one of the worst tree die-off events in state history. Its ramifications, experts predicted, would be sweeping, from a surge in carbon emissions to a loss in tourism dollars. At the time, researchers also issued another ominous warning: The dead tree material could fuel “mass fires” in the future. https://www.motherjones.com/environment/2020/09/california-creek-fire-dead-trees-2018-study-bioscience/
Congressman Garcia pointed out, accurately, that forest management collaboration between the state and federal governments, and use of C130 aerial tankers were needed to reduce fire risk to citizens and property.
Smith, who chaired the Assembly Emergency Management Committee, was removed by her colleagues months ago. And yet she tweeted on 10/16/20 that we need a “fighter in Congress”, unaware that CA Congressional Republicans, including Rep. Garcia, had fought and reversed FEMA’s denial of a federal disaster declaration for the Bobcat Fire.
We need a leader, not an uninformed ideologue.
I’m voting to re-elect Mike Garcia!
Natalie Doane
Palmdale
Wind turbine troubles
The wind turbines destroying the backroad to Tehachapi as they’ve bulldozed only the Joshua trees so folks forget they were there.
Disrupting the animal eco system, they leak oil, catch fire, runaways come apart, producing a “flicker effect” as the turn which creates a physiological effect in humans that are in close proximity over time, vibrations run ground animals for other areas which predators follow, predator birds are looking down for prey and are killed in numbers by the turning blades, what little energy they do produce is sold on the energy market to other states and areas far from the ground base and destroyed areas they sit on with underground cable links, roads for maintenance and the unnatural 294’ and taller man made stance.
Far from being efficient, (why the blackouts?) billions of dollars have exchanged and sold back to the ratepayers in fees. They do create jobs but at an ignored cost and for how long and before they move on to another town or state?. Sadly the public is in the dark in the true cost and they are at best “just a feel good idea.”
Dave Rakisits
Mojave
About methane
Now would be an excellent time for Americans to stop worshiping America’s dictatorial Constitution. For a significantly disordered anti-science sociopath bent upon murdering at least two-million additional Americans via COVID-19 occupies the Oval Office thanks to “our” undeservingly exalted Constitution.
For the fifth time in US history, a politician who lost the popular vote assumed the presidency. For that, we can thank the sacred charter’s Electoral College, which chooses the POTUS based on an obsolete procedure that greatly over-represents America’s mostly white, rural, and reactionary areas and disenfranchises voters of color and politically progressive voters generally.
In 2016, the Democratic Party could have chosen a politician who would have garnered enough votes in “battleground states” to keep the pandemic-spreading sociopath out of the Oval Office, but it decided not to. Yet, we can also attribute Trump’s unjustified occupation of the White House to this nation’s Founders, who gave us a constitution designed to perpetuate concentrated wealth through the likes of the Electoral College.
Therefore, we need an entirely new constitution along with a completely new society.
In his letter “Votes, gas, and homes,” Steve Brewer wrote, “…both [natural] gas and electric cooking release the same amount of particulates.”
Correct. However, the problem with natural gas has next to nothing to do with particulates since natural gas emits virtually no amount of particulates. The trouble with natural gas is the methane that escapes from it relative to drilling sites, processing plants, and storage systems.
As a greenhouse gas, methane’s global-warming probability is 86-times higher than carbon dioxide when averaged over twenty years and twenty-eight times higher throughout a one-hundred-year time frame.
That is why “…California mayors don’t want new homes built with nasty old natural gas” (Brewer).
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
