Biden, Biden, Biden
Election Day is time to take account of the stewardship of the Democrat party, now in total control of the federal government for two years and the state of California for many more.
On day one, Biden cancelled the Keystone Pipeline and permits for fracking and drilling for gas and oil; he said he would eliminate fossil fuels on the campaign trail and is fulfilling his promise. Results are increased fuel cost and inflation of all goods shipped or processed using gas or diesel.
Biden cancelled Trumps arrangements to control the border with Mexico resulting in over three million immigrants illegally in the USA, now distributed throughout the country, costing $20.4 billion a year of taxpayer dollars.
Biden and DHS Sec. Mayorkas say the border is secure and have committed impeachable offenses.
Biden called for unity but has called Trump supporters enemies of the state and “ultra-MAGA” domestic terrorists.
Biden mandated COVID-19 vaccination, saying that the pandemic was caused by the unvaccinated, causing corporate firings and military personnel separating from service.
Biden abruptly left Afghanistan, leaving Americans and allies stranded, $7.12 billion worth of military hardware, and 13 service personnel KIA.
Biden’s DOJ is politicized, using scarce human resources to harass protestors and parents using first amendment rights to petition the government about grievances.
Biden’s student loan initiative is unconstitutional and unfair to taxpayers.
Biden signaled to Putin that reaction to Ukraine invasion would depend if it were a minor incursion, giving Putin a green light to invade.
Biden’s bribery by foreigners is evident on Hunter Biden’s laptop in FBI possession and is also impeachable.
Biden kept schools closed in deference to the unions and to the detriment of student progress.
For Democrats supporting Biden: “Give an account of your stewardship, for you can no longer be steward.” Mark 16-1
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Save the planet
‘Show me the country where the bombs had to fall
Show me the ruins of the buildings once so tall
And I’ll show you a young land with so many reasons why
There but for fortune go you and I” -Phil Ochs
Our species is in big trouble. The careless and destructive way we are treating planet earth, and the cruel and barbarous way we treat our fellow Man, cannot continue if we expect to survive into the next century.
Nationalism has to go. Instead of thinking of ourselves as Americans, or Chinese, or Russians, we must accept the fact that we are all brothers and sisters acting as caretakers for Spaceship Earth, the only planet we shall ever call home.
Instead of arbitrary borders, flag waving, and wasteful military expenditures, individual countries must be superseded by One World Government.
All production of radioactive nuclear waste must cease immediately.
Currently, there are eight billion people on our tiny blue speck of dust. We need to bring that number down permanently to two billion. Free contraception must become readily available worldwide, and people must be forbidden from having large families.
Every effort must be made to rescue some of the species that are being driven to the edge of extinction by human encroachment on native habitats.
Mankind has released greenhouse gases into the atmosphere which has caused global warming. This must stop immediately.
Living under the shadow of nuclear annihilation is not acceptable for us or our children. World leaders must take immediate action to abolish all nuclear weapons. Those unable to do so must be replaced.
Now more than ever, impressionable young people must be taught not to ask what your planet can do for you, but what you can do for your planet.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.