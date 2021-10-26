More on Columbus
Bill Warford: “Many Columbus statues have been vandalized and torn down in the last few years, mostly by Marxists who I suspect care little about indigenous people and more about tearing down anything that is traditionally American.” Nonsense.
Marxist’s focus is on deleting the capitalist system and, concomitantly, bringing forth social ownership and democratic administration of the means of production. Ergo, Marxists don’t concern themselves with Columbus statues or other ancillary issues of capitalist rule.
In light of the working-class’s ignorance of its place within capitalist society, the American Marxist “movement” is nothing more than an intellectual affair. And BLM’s identity-politics pushing Cullors, Garza, and Tometi are (not) Marxists despite what they call themselves.
Therefore, although it is possible that Marxists could involve themselves in the destruction of statues and other forms of civil disobedience, it isn’t likely.
So, Warford’s meritless comment served no purpose other than to simultaneously indict Marxists and those who destroy racist statues, which, I suspect, was his intention.
Warford: “...Columbus may not have ‘discovered’ America in the strict sense of the word, he certainly connected two lands that were previously unaware of each other.”
Columbus and his cohorts murdered Awawak peoples to extinction, initiated the globalization of chattel slavery, including the sexual slavery of children, and brought into being white supremacy, imperialism, and colonialism, all of which helped lead to the development of capitalism. So the fact that Warford deems Columbus praiseworthy is quite telling.
But, again, racist statues, white supremacy, and even imperialism and colonialism are ancillary to the capitalist system itself. They’re symptomatic (of) and spring (from) the said system and are not coterminous.
Consequently, although they may be sympathetic toward removing Columbus statues and other offensive monuments, Marxists understand such activism as illusionary and a waste of time.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Team America
B
y far my favorite part of the Antelope Valley Press is William Warford’s column. Bill and I have become friends over the years and one of the many things I admire about Bill is the way he calls it like it is, no matter the political party.
When Vincent White writes that “as long as Biden remains in office, I will never criticize him”, that makes him the same blinder wearing partisan as the far right letter writers that never criticized Trump.
This country needs people that will stand up and call out our leaders for their mistakes, no matter the party.
This shouldn’t be a team sport, because there’s only one team, America.
Biff Baker
Antelope Acre
Bad ad
W
orst ad. GMC truck tv commercial with various smiling drivers taking both hands off the wheel, clapping to some hand-jive routine while looking back at passengers.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
Insurrection
and vaccines
K
en Pyle says if you do not agree that the protest/riots at the capitol on January 6th was insurrection you are treasonous. If the protest/riot was an attempt at insurrection it was the all-time lame attempt at insurrection.
The only fire power at the capitol that day was held by government officials, one of whom caused the only death that day. Was the assembly/protest/riot stupid – yes by any measure.
President Biden said on a CNN Town Hall that he has been too busy to visit the disaster at the southern border. He is however not too busy to go to his home in Delaware, his beach house, or Camp David almost every weekend. Take one of these weekends and make it a trip to the southern border where the disaster is visible 24/7.
The CDC and State Governors should think long and hard before making the COVID vaccine mandatory for the 5 – 11 age group. Mandatory vaccinations should be applied when not getting the vaccine is disastrous and the incidence of serious consequences from COVID for this age group is infinitesimal.
The control group for this age group receiving the vaccine was small and the long-term effects of the vaccine for this age group is unknown. I am 78 and risk vs reward of the vaccine is acceptable, but my grandsons are 5 and would live a lifetime if the unknown long-term effects are debilitating.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
