Setting the
record straight
D
avid Cooper: “I can’t believe Guy Marsh said the killing fields of Cambodia never happened.”
I didn’t say the Killing Fields never happened. I alluded to the bogus findings of “The Black Book of Communism” while quoting the book’s publisher as saying the publication “contains fatal mathematical errors, which renders it akin to The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.”
I only used the phrase “The Killing Fields” while quoting John Manning. I should have excised that reference because the Killing Field’s architect, Pol Pot, was as much of a communist as David Cooper.
And, since Cooper was in Vietnam, maybe he knows Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger were ultimately responsible for the Killing Fields through the “Menu Bombings” that destabilized Cambodia and enabled Pol Pot and his Khmer Rouge to assume power.
Moreover, the US political state abetted Pol Pot because of his opposition to the USSR. After the Killing Fields massacres, the United States became one of a handful to defend Pol Pot’s presence at the United Nations. It continued to support him after Vietnam defeated him in 1979.
Upon being exiled, the US continued to fund Pol Pot illegally. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee discovered in 1990 that the capitalist state gave Pol Pot $85 million between 1980 and 1986.
Indeed, the assertion that Pol Pot was a communist is sheer ignorance and certifiably laughable.
Cooper: “So don’t be so quick to believe what older communists tell you about the world.”
I’m 64. And I stopped allowing others to (tell) me about the world when I left the Republican Party in 1982.
With that said, age defines no one. So, for example, there are young people whose understanding of the world is quite sophisticated, while many older people lack any semblance of sophistication, David.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Silence, please
I
just now read the article about Lancaster playing tennis against Highland when they were saying that the Eagles cheered each other during the match.
It’s tennis etiquette to be absolutely silent while the server is getting ready and serves. The oohs and the aaahhhs that follow are to be expected. .cheering goes with any sport.
I wasn’t present, so I don’t know the level of noise they’re talking about, so it’s hard to judge, but I Believe the official scorekeeper should’ve said something if it was that bad.
Rachel Roach
Tehachapi
It can’t all
be controlled
T
he text below is prompted by the AV Press article “Are you down on the American economy system?” Published in the Friday, October 21, 2022 issue. In this article, author, Ms. Veronique de Rugy explains the workings of a near perfect economy.
Such an economy does not exist in the real world. Example, our existing USA economy. Most USA citizens blame President Biden’s administration for the economy’s present ills, high inflation. However, there are many world events occurring that is prompting unwanted economic conditions that are beyond the administrations control.
Among these unwanted conditions are:
Continued Global Warming causing many unwanted sever weather conditions, inclusive of ocean currents slowing, and atmospheric jet stream alterations, that cause droughts, floods, and sever hurricanes.
An unwanted war between an uncontrollable aggressor and an innocent country.
NATO reacting positively to the attacked country.
Another rogue nation wanting to dominate additional lands, and pursue world domination.
All the above are causing unheard of economic inflation. Food and fuel inflation will continue to increase as droughts continue.
One facet of inflation is when the US western states produce is majorly reduced due to the lack of water access, and the USA needs to import produce from South America, and other produce producing nations. Transport cost will cause inflation. Thus, not all conditions are controllable.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Just a man
and a woman
T
he “woke” culture is beginning to run into objections, especially from parents.
Sex change and LGBTQ indoctrination have no place in schools nor on the minds of little kids who would never think of it on their own.
In 1000 years, when future archeologists are looking back at the civilizations of the 21 century, they will still only find the skeletons of just a man and a woman.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
You get what
you vote for
I
t is quite telling that the three physician candidates for the Hospital Board have expressed their desire, in the Sample Ballot mailed to all voters, that they want a new AV Medical Center built. Of course, the simple matter of financing a billion-dollar project was not discussed because the person or persons paying for it can be viewed in your bathroom mirror.
Not to be outdone, the AV College Board approved the sale of 60 million dollars of bonds to build a structure that had been previously cancelled by the departing president.
He wanted to remodel an existing building and keep a reserve of bond money available in the event the new buildings on campus needed repairs. No worries. The college already owes a half a billion in bonds, what’s another 60 million?
The recipients of such generosity, by our elected or potential election officials, are the 95% of the purchasers of these bonds (the wealthy, banks, and corporations) and the losers are the working middle class, seniors, veterans and handicapped struggling to pay their property taxes.
The people buying the bonds, on the other hand, will get bonds that have high interest and are tax exempt.
You get what you vote for. I hope everyone remembers this when they cast their election ballot. This has to end now. These politicians are taxing us out of our homes.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
Why?
R
ecently, Guy Marsh wrote about former Deputy Steve Owen being honored with a memorial that is “…erected at Lancaster City Park… that contains a Bible verse.”
Marsh believes that the memorial should be permanently removed due to the Bible verse being “… [an] unconstitutional religious display on government-owned property.” Marsh believes that the purpose of the Bible verse is to “…shove Christianity down the throats of non-Christians and atheists…”
In Everson v. Board of Education, Justice Hugo Black wrote that the wall between state and church “…must be kept high and impregnable.” “How America’s Separation Of Church & State Is Fraying,” The Economist, Oct 2016. However, that changed with recent Supreme Court decisions in Carson v. Makin and Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, in which the line between separation of church and state became blurred which makes Owen’s Bible verse not being unconstitutional. The Supreme Court Benches The Separation Of Church & State, ACLU, July 2022
I have never believed in separation of church and state. With the framing of the Declaration of Independence, “… of the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence, nearly half (24) held seminary or Bible school degrees.” “Was America Founded As A Christian Nation?”, Forbes, Sep 2012.
Benjamin Franklin said, “As to Jesus of Nazareth, my opinion of whom you particularly desire, I think the system of morals and his religion, as he left them to us, is the best the world ever saw, or is likely to see.”
Marsh has never stated that he is a Christian, but has spoken out against racism/other areas of morality. I ask Mr. Marsh: why do conservatives that write to this newspaper never write about the evils of racism and other moral issues when Christianity propels to speak out against wrongdoing?
Vincent White
Lancaster
Oil and presidents
I
n 2020, during the height of the pandemic, when oil was selling at $24 a barrel President Trump proposed filling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) but Senator Schumer, “The genius of New York”, said Trump was just pandering to big oil.
President Biden, the “Delaware Dunce” who has withdrawn close to 200 million barrels from the SPR is proposing a guaranteed $70 a barrel to replenish the SPR.
With oil selling at $85 a barrel or higher big oil has been less than enthusiastic to the Biden proposal. A degree in economics is not needed to figure this out this one.
President GW Bush built up the military, President Obama let to go to seed, President Trump built up military, President Biden is forcing the military into weakness – notice a pattern here?
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Who’s out
of touch?
I
can sum-up in 10 words or less, the Democrat problem. The administration is out of touch with mainstream America.
And the abortion issue is where it belongs. The Constitution clearly places the responsibility for abortion with the states and, as such, a voting issue to be determined by the people of each state. I would imagine that all, or most, blue states support abortion.
God bless America.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Cooper’s theory
H
ooray for Vance Kirkpatrick. He’s right. Our son is always in a warming or cooling cycle and that is the major cause of the earth warming or cooling.
Its all natural. But the liberal Communists have made most people believe the lies.
Its because they want us to go broke eliminating some co2 in our atmosphere. Then they can destroy American and enslave us
But I will keep fighting them until the day I die.
David Cooper
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.