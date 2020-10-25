Think about it
Give a lot of thought to your vote and consider what Sacramento has done to our most vital needs like gasoline taxes, automobiles with draconian regulations and housing regulations supporting more middlemen than the sweat equity to build them, while water is secretly being corralled for Sacramento to control and November elections will be a pivotal step for corrections.
People are so preoccupied with business not paying enough taxes or making too much, they are blinded by Sacramento blood sucking leeches making personal fortunes from hog trough tax collections.
Business is the nation’s lifeblood from mom and pop brick and mortar shops to giant manufacturers providing millions of jobs and products that make our lives better. Ever think about trying to make your own vehicle?
Don Dyas
Rosamond
‘Collateral damage’
In the article titled “Alcohol permit for Circle K is denied” coupled with the related Council video, it was very heartening to see councilpersons led by Councilman Dorris acknowledge the harms caused by too much alcohol in communities. Their comments were a warning to proceed carefully when dealing with alcohol outlet saturation.
On the other hand, Mayor Rex Parris stated without reservation that he would not only support the permit to sell alcohol but would perform whatever type of finagling needed to ensure that the gas station in question and any future stations are given alcohol permits as long as they gave him hydrogen pumps. He would see to it that the other council would acquiesce to his desires. Councilman Christ stated that it was OK to forgo this particular license (located in an affluent area) because two more were slated in other areas of the city, (not so affluent). The comments made by some councilpersons could not be more at odds with those of the Mayor. They seem to understand the great harm that can result from saturating a community with too many alcohol outlets while this reality seems to evade our Mayor and Councilman Christ entirely.
Parris and Christ are trying to benefit us with one hand while clobbering us over the head with the other hand. The problem is made worse when you realize that the communities they are clobbering are African American, Latino, and poor. When are our elected and appointed leaders from the AV going to see their racially callous nature? They can’t seem to get it no matter how many trials and tribulations they go through. Stop viewing us as necessary collateral damage, we are human beings. We support hydrogen pumps, and we expect you to get them without hurting us.
Xavier Flores
Program director
Pueblo y Salud
Palmdale
Off the rails on the Trump train
Sometimes I agree with Maureen Dowd and sometimes I don’t, but she certainly nailed it in last week’s column in the Valley Press. She focused on some crazy and manic behavior on the part of Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump. Dowd was amused that Mitch announced to the country that he had not been in the White House since early August because he feared he would catch the coronavirus since Trump and his staff don’t wear masks or practice social distancing.
Mitch also explained he couldn’t support a stimulus bill to help millions of suffering Americans because it was too close to the election, but he found nothing wrong in jamming through an arch conservative to be on the Supreme Court who will help get rid of the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade.
Trump seemed to be losing it when he told us that he was on the edge of not recovering from COVID, and then insisted he couldn’t wait to hold more super-spreading rallies. Trump also has decided that to get white suburban women to vote for him, he had to threaten that Democrats were going to send Black families to live next door to them.
Trump also went off the rails urging William Barr to indict Barack Obama and Joe Biden and called Kamala Harris “a monster.” As Dowd states, just another week on Planet Trump.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
It all fits
Pastor Ken of the Highlands Christian Fellowship delivered a sermon on loving your neighbor (Mark 12:31). I believe this sermon was delivered before Trump became president. To love your neighbor means having “a heart that’s moved by compassion [and] cannot sit idly by while someone suffers a need.” Additionally, it means “to use words to build them up.” Crosswalk.com, 5 Jun 2018.
In 2015, 45% of conservative Republicans stated that they were “highly religious.” Sadly, the way that Trump acts is correlated to how conservative Republicans treat their neighbor.
Any facts about Trump is labeled as “fake news.” Any discussion about his actions are ignored by saying that person is a “Trump basher.” Since Trump never confessed that he is a Christian, why do white conservatives refuse to acknowledge Trump’s shortcomings? For example, Mr. Kilanowski wrote that Obama lied when he said that you would be able to keep your health insurance. Yet when Trump lies, Kilanowski remains silent. Kilanowski asserts white privilege in that a white person is allowed to lie.
“His Twitter feed alone — with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies and slanders — is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.” Christianity Today, Dec 2019.
Christians are to be held to a higher standard, but conservatives side with Trump and show a lack of empathy. “Part of our call to love and serve our neighbors is to understand the lingering scars and burdens [African Americans] bear… Christianity is about systemic change. Oct 2020.
Since being elected, white males are killing themselves while conservatives ignore this. Why say that the voting system is fraudulent in addition to slowing the mail delivery?
This all fits 2 Timothy 3:13: …evildoers and imposters will go from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived. (NIV)
Vincent White
Lancaster
Empty promises
The Trump administration’s “Repeal and Replace Obamacare” campaign pledge was repeated ad nauseum in the months leading up to the 2016 election. Donald Trump has repeatedly promised a healthcare plan that would be “beautiful,” “terrific” and “unbelievable.” Well, I suppose at least the “unbelievable” part turns out to be true.
“We’re signing a health-care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health-care plan,” Trump pledged in a July 19th interview on “Fox News Sunday.” I reckon it’s another “unbelievable” one, because Republicans have been promising a superior comprehensive replacement for Barack Obama’s signature achievement since 2010. But even with Republican control of the House, WH and Senate for Obama’s tenure and the WH and Senate for half of Trump’s occupation, we have squat to show for all the bluster. To quote the Stable Genius, “Nobody knew healthcare could be so complicated.”
Considering we have millions of Americans infected with COVID-19 who need decent health coverage, we have cause to dismiss Donald Trump and his party’s empty promises. On November 3rd, vote like your life depends on it, and dismiss Donald Trump.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
A disaster
President I Know Everything Trump, just hit a new low when it talks or tweets negative sound bites about Dr. Fauci. I never thought the president could be so disrespectful of a man who is one of the world’s leading scientist on infectious diseases. Dr. Fauci’s credentials are impeccable compared to Trump’s.
When the president says things like: “People are tired of covid,” and “People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots... Fauci’s a nice guy, he’s been here for 500 years...wonderful sage telling us.” In addition, Trump said Fauci drops a “bomb” every time he goes on television, but it would be “a bigger bomb if you fire him. This guy’s a disaster.”
I guess the president knows a disaster when he sees one. After all, he just needs to look in the mirror to see the biggest disaster of all time.
Coronavirus numbers in the US are at levels not seen since the summer, and 14 states recently have set hospitalization records. Trump continues to spout lies to his followers such as, “We are rounding the corner on the virus.” What kind of alternative state of reality does he and his followers live in?
The director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Dr. Tom Inglesby, says “The numbers are moving in the wrong direction.” In addition, he said “We will see what happens as the weather gets colder, and it’s likely to get worse.”
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, said “The problem with this disease is it is so easy for people to be infected and not know it, and then spread it to the ones next to them without realizing it.
Fact, as of the writing of this letter 225,633 US deaths from the virus.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Prop 16
Been watching the Prop 16 commercials (how can you avoid them). I find they’re portrayal of anyone who disagrees with the proposition as torch-bearing faux Klansman fairly offensive. I think they could have just stuck with showing the powerful proponents backing the measure and left it at that. BS!
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
